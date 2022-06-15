Tomato Seeds Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major players in the tomato seeds market are BASF S. E. , Bayer Crop Science, Groupe Limagrain, Rijk Zwaan, Syngenta AG, United Phosphorus Limited, East-West Seeds India Private Limited, Namdhari Seeds Pvt.

Ltd., Asia Seed Co. Ltd, Takii & Co. Ltd, Mahindra Agri, Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel B.V., Bejo Zaden B.V., Liaoning Dongya Agricultural Development Co. Ltd, and The Monsanto Company.



The global tomato seeds market is expected to grow from $1.09 billion in 2021 to $1.2 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The tomato seeds market is expected to grow to $1.57 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%.



The tomato seeds market consists of sales of tomato seeds by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that germinate in a mucilaginous gel containing germination inhibitors.Tomato seeds are embryonic plants that mature into another fruit following germination within a tomato.



Although the seedlings do not require soil to germinate, they must eventually be put in the soil to obtain the nutrients and minerals they require to grow into a healthy plant.



The main type of tomato seeds is hybrid tomato seeds, open-pollinated or heirloom tomato seeds.The seeds for hybrid tomato seeds are made up of genetic material from two different tomato kinds.



The different technologies include open field, protected cultivation, and involve various plant types such as determinate, and indeterminate. The tomato seeds are available in different sizes such as large tomato seeds, and cherry tomato seeds, and are used in several applications including farmland, greenhouse, and others.



North America was the largest region in the tomato seeds market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the tomato seeds market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing demand for fresh vegetables is driving the growth of the tomato seeds market.As the need for fresh veggies grows, so does the demand for tomato seeds, which are a key ingredient in many vegetarian meals.



For instance, according to the Business Standard, an India-based newspaper, India’s overall horticulture production reached 326.58 metric tonnes in 2021, up 5.81 metric tonnes from 2020. In addition, vegetable production reached 193.61 metric tonnes in 2021, up 2.5% from 188.91 metric tonnes in 2020. Thus, the increasing demand for fresh vegetables is expected to propel the growth of the tomato seeds market going forward.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the tomato seeds market.The key players in the tomato seeds sector are focusing on developing technologically advanced products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2021, Sanatech Seed, a Japan-based planting company launched ‘Sicilian Rouge High GABA’, the world’s First Genome-Edited Tomato.CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing technology was used to create Sanatech Seed’s Sicilian Rouge High GABA tomato.



This tomato is high in gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), an amino acid that is thought to aid relaxation and lower blood pressure.



In March 2021, KWS SAAT SE & Co., a Germany-based agriculture company acquired Geneplanta S.r.l for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, KWS has obtained access to high-performance genetic material and will be able to greatly expedite the development of KWS’s own tomato breeding programs around the world. Geneplanta is an Italy-based vegetable seed Genetics Company that focuses on breeding and distribution of high-quality and high-yielding vegetable seed varieties.



The countries covered in the tomato seeds market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





