Tomas Francis out of Wales side to face Fiji after training-ground concussion

Prop Tomas Francis has been ruled out of Wales’ Autumn Nations Series game against Fiji at the Principality Stadium.

The Welsh Rugby Union said that the Ospreys forward suffered concussion during training on Friday.

He has been replaced in the starting line-up by Scarlets’ WillGriff John, who makes a first Test start after going on as a substitute against South Africa last weekend for his Wales debut.

Cardiff prop Dillon Lewis, meanwhile, joins the Wales replacements for Sunday’s clash in Cardiff.

Wales are seeking their first win of the autumn campaign following a 54-16 loss to New Zealand and 23-18 reversal against the Springboks.