Tomahawk-Wielding Jan. 6 Rioter Gets 7 Years in Prison

A man who tried to break a window in the U.S. Capitol building with a tomahawk during the Jan. 6 insurrection was sentenced to seven years in prison, the Associated Press reported. Shane Jenkins was arrested not long after the riot after a tipster turned him in to the FBI. Jenkins also threw makeshift weapons at police. He told a judge that he got “caught up in the heat of the moment,” and that he’s “not some crazed maniac set out to destroy this nation.” Prosecutors had disagreed, arguing that “his language invoked imagery of war and violent retribution, and his goal was to intimidate and retaliate against a government that would not install his preferred candidate.”

