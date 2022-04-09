Tom Wilson breaks tie in third, Capitals beat Penguins 6-3

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Washington Capitals
    Washington Capitals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Pittsburgh Penguins
    Pittsburgh Penguins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Alex Ovechkin
    Alex Ovechkin
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tristan Jarry
    Tristan Jarry
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tom Wilson broke a tie with 8:25 left and the Washington Capitals beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Saturday.

Alex Ovechkin tied it for Washington on a power play at 4:49 of the third period with his 44th goal of the season, and Wilson matched his career high with his 22nd — sending a wrist shot over Tristan Jarry’s glove from the left circle during a two-on-one.

The Capitals have won two second straight to move four points behind Pittsburgh for third place in the Metropolitan Division. Washington has won five road games in a row.

Marcus Johansson, Dmitry Orlov, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Martin Fehervary also scored for Washington, and Ilya Samsonov stopped 29 shots to become the 10th goalie in team history with 50 career victories.

Bryan Rust, Jeff Carter and Brian Boyle scored for Pittsburgh, and Jarry made 39 saves. The Penguins have lost four in a row and and seven of nine.

DEVILS 3, STARS 1

DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period in New Jersey's victory over Dallas.

Ty Smith also scored in the third period, and Nico Daws made 27 saves to help New Jersey end a five-game losing streak.

Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th NHL goal.

The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Washington takes road win streak into matchup with Pittsburgh

    Washington Capitals (38-22-10, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (41-21-10, third in the Metropolitan)Pittsburgh; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: Washington visits Pittsburgh trying to prolong its four-game road winning streak.The Penguins are 12-7-2 against Metropolitan opponents. Pittsburgh is 10th in the league averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Sidney Crosby with 0.8.The Capitals are 14-6-1 against Metropolitan opponents. Washington has scored 225 goals and ranks sixth

  • Tom Wilson, Alex Ovechkin lead Capitals past Penguins, 6-3

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tom Wilson broke a tie with 8:25 left and the Washington Capitals beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Saturday. Alex Ovechkin tied it for Washington on a power play at 4:49 of the third period with his 44th goal of the season, and Wilson matched his career high with his 22nd — sending a wrist shot over Tristan Jarry’s glove from the left circle during a two-on-one. The Capitals have won two second straight to move four points behind Pittsburgh for third place in the Metropolita

  • ESPN's 'KayRod Cast' looks to blend conversation with game

    Seven months after Peyton and Eli Manning provided a template on how alternate broadcasts could succeed, Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay think they can improve on it. The “KayRod Cast” with Rodriguez and Kay debuts Sunday night on ESPN2 when the Boston Red Sox take on the New York Yankees. It will be the first of eight this season that will take place while “Sunday Night Baseball” airs on ESPN.

  • Mi'kmaw man up for NHL Community Hero Award

    Ryan Francis, a 27-year-old Mi'kmaw man, is one of three finalists for the NHL's Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award for his work with the Nova Scotia-based Indigenous Girls Hockey Program. The program, which operates in Truro, Eskasoni First Nation and Membertou First Nation, was launched in 2020 as a way to break barriers so Indigenous girls could see themselves on the ice. Francis is a co-founder and works behind the scenes ensuring Mi'kmaw communities feel heard and have the resources to suppo

  • Suzuki 3 RBIs, Cubs rout Brewers 9-0; 5 HBPs, benches clear

    Seiya Suzuki drove in three runs for his first big league RBIs and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-0 Saturday for a testy win during which five batters were hit by pitches and the benches cleared. The teams exchanged words but no punches in the eighth after Andrew McCutchen was hit by a pitch from Cubs reliever Keegan Thompson, who was ejected for the first time in his career. As McCutchen slowly headed to first base while looking at Thompson, players from both bullpens ran onto the field.

  • Blue Jays use historic opening day comeback to beat Rangers

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning and the Blue Jays erased a seven-run deficit to beat the Texas Rangers 10-8 Friday night. “We never panic,” Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernández said. For the first time since the pandemic, a capacity crowd of 45,022 packed in to see Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Jays in Toronto.

  • Up 7-0, Texas Rangers on losing end of an Opening Day comeback not seen since 1950

    A blister leads to an early removal of Texas starter Jon Gray, which Toronto used to get back in the game.

  • Kristen Stewart’s Style Evolution Is Remarkable

    Happy birthday to this style icon! Originally Appeared on Glamour

  • Sean Hannity Trolls Donald Trump With ‘Very Cleverly Coded Messages’ In Scathing Supercut

    The Fox News personality speaks "in signals" and is actually trashing the former president, suggested late night comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

  • Proud Boy Leader Flips On His Buddies in Stunning Plea Deal

    Stephanie Keith/Getty ImagesA high-ranking Proud Boys leader pleaded guilty on Friday over his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol assault. The plea—the first from a core group of Proud Boys accused of planning the attack—comes amid a recent wave of guilty pleas from Proud Boys involved in the riot.Charles Donohoe, leader of the far-right group’s North Carolina chapter, pleaded guilty to conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting an officer. Donohoe is expected to assist

  • Jake Gyllenhaal on ‘Profound Realization’ with Heath Ledger About ‘Brokeback Mountain’ Legacy

    "The profundity of this thing washed over us...I can't really express how proud I am of it."

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • NCAA appears to be ignoring blueprint for success its athletes drew this season

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Technically, South Carolina and Kansas won the NCAA's two basketball championships this week. On Sunday, Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks outclassed the UConn Huskies 64-49 to win the women's title, and the following night the Jayhawks reeled in the fast-starting North Carolina Tar Heels for a 72-69 win in the men's title game. Figuratively, we can say the

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.