Tom Wilson and Braydon Coburn engage in spirited Game 7 scrap

Tom Wilson is no joke.





Surprise, surprise, emotions boiled over during a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Oh, and Tom Wilson was involved, if you’re keeping track of that kind of stuff.

He squared up with a very large man named Braydon Coburn with under five minutes left in the opening frame on Wednesday, subsequently exchanging fists for nearly 30 seconds with Lightning blue-liner before both were taken to the ice.

Coburn and Wilson went right after each other when they were let out of the box following a pair of offsetting minors resulting from a skirmish around the Tampa Bay goal moments earlier.

The completely and utterly meaningless decision goes to Wilson, who landed the majority of the bombs and ended up with some pretty banged up knuckles to show for it.