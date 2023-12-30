Tom Wilkinson, Star of ‘The Full Monty,’ Dies at 75

Tom Wilkinson, the British actor who appeared in films including “The Full Monty,” “Shakespeare in Love” and “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel,” died Saturday in the U.K., the BBC reported. He was 75.

Wilkinson reprised his role as Gerald in “The Full Monty” for the recent Disney+ series which revisited the characters 26 years later.

Wilkinson also appeared in films such as “Rush Hour,” “Michael Clayton,” “In the Bedroom, “Sense and Sensibility” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel.”

“It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he died suddenly at home on December 30. His wife and family were with him,” the statement from his family to the BBC read.

