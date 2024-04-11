Tom Watson joins Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus for ceremonial start at The Masters

Golf legend Tom Watson of Kansas City was one of three honorary starters at The Masters on Thursday in Augusta, Georgia.

Watson, 74, followed fellow golf icons Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus on the first tee to open the 88th edition of the prestigious major tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

The ceremonial launch for the first major of the season was delayed by two-and-a-half hours because of thunderstorms in the area.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the 2024 Masters is officially underway,” Masters chairman Fred Ridley said to conclude the ceremony.

Player, 88, took the first shot, smacking his drive up the fairway of the hole, known as Tea Olive. The nine-time major winner claimed three Masters titles during his decorated career.

“Not so easy to put the ball on the tee anymore,” Player said, before hitting his shot and performing a leg-kick celebration.

Nicklaus, arguably the greatest golfer in history, followed. The record 18-time major winner also owns the most Masters titles, earning green jackets in 1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975 and 1986.

“Watch out on the left and right,” the 84-year-old said before hitting his drive and triggering cheers from the gallery.

Watson hit the final ceremonial shot. The eight-time major champion won two of those titles at Augusta in 1977 and 1981.

“Jack, you never hit a hook off this tee in your life,” Watson said to Nicklaus, before hitting his tee shot.

The honorary starters tradition started in 1963. Nicklaus first participated in 2010, while Player first teed off in 2012. Watson joined Nicklaus and Player in 2022.

Erik van Rooyen and Jake Knapp were the first active players to tee off in the 2024 edition of the tournament. They hit their shots at about 11:30 a.m. Central Time on Thursday.

The remaining competitors in the 89-player field were scheduled to tee off their first rounds through 4:30 p.m. at Augusta.

UPI News Corporation contributed to this report.