Tom Thibodeau doesn't buy rumors Jimmy Butler wants to leave Timberwolves

Tom Thibodeau isn’t a fan of the rumors that Jimmy Butler is unhappy and wants out of Minnesota. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

It’s a pretty big season for Jimmy Butler and the Minnesota Timberwolves. It could be the last season the two are together. Butler can opt out of his current deal and become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

There are rumblings the 28-year-old Butler is already thinking about leaving. Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau doesn’t buy them, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

“I’ve been around a long time, I don’t buy into any of that stuff,” Thibodeau said. “You have to distinguish what’s real and what’s not real. You never heard any of that come from Jimmy’s mouth. It’s always a source close to Jimmy. If Jimmy has something to say to someone, he usually says it directly.”

There are rumors Jimmy Butler wants to leave the Timberwolves

There have been plenty of rumors suggesting Butler wants out of Minnesota this offseason. One report suggested Butler is frustrated with the young players on the Timberwolves. Another claims he would love to join LeBron James. Yet another thinks he’s bound for the New York Knicks.

As Thibodeau points out, none of those stories cite Butler as a source. That’s pretty typical. A player isn’t going to come out and say he’s leaving when he’s still under contract with a team for another season.

Jimmy Butler still might leave the Timberwolves at the end of the season

Even if Butler is happy in Minnesota, there’s a good chance he’ll opt out of his deal. Butler turned down a four-year, max offer from the Timberwolves in July. That was always expected, as Butler has a good chance to make more if he hits free agency.

Butler still could re-sign with the Timberwolves once he opts out, but plenty of other clubs will go after him hard the instant he hits the market.

