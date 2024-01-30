Tom Selleck’s “Blue Bloods ”Family Celebrate His 79th Birthday with Sweet Tributes and Cake: 'The Best TV Dad'

The cast of 'Blue Bloods' celebrated Commissioner Reagan's big day with loving tributes on social media

Abigail Hawk/ Instagram Tom Selleck's 'Blue Bloods' costars celebrating his birthday with a themed cake

Tom Selleck is another year older and his Blue Bloods costars are helping him celebrate!

On Monday, several of Selleck’s costars praised the actor on social media as he marked his 79th birthday.

“💙Happiest birthday, boss. We’re the luckiest!💙," wrote Abigail Hawk, who stars as Detective Abigail Baker, beside a group photo on Instagram.

In the post, Hawk was joined by Robert Clohessy, who portrays Lieutenant Sidney Gormley, and Gregory Jbara, who plays Garrett Moore. The trio stood gathered around Selleck, who has portrayed NYPD Police Commissioner Frank Reagan for 13 seasons, and his epic birthday cake.

Hawk, 41, added the hashtags, “#bluebloods #thedreamteam #magnumpi #commissionerreagan.”

Selleck's blue birthday cake featured a police hat and a badge on the top of the treat. “Happy Birthday Tom!” was written on a banner underneath the decor, while the name of the crime drama and a cutout of the New York City skyline appeared below.

Craig Blankenhorn/CBS/Getty Tom Selleck in 'Blue Bloods'

Related: Blue Bloods to End on CBS with Season 14, Final Season Will Be Split Into 2 Parts

Bridget Moynahan, Selleck's Blue Bloods daughter ADA Erin Reagan, also shared a sweet tribute on his big day.

“To the best TV Dad there is… Happy Birthday, Tom!,” she captioned an Instagram selfie of the two of them smiling together.

Her on-camera sibling Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan, shared a post of his own. “Happy Birthday to my dear friend and TV dad — the one and only — Tom Selleck! Love you, Dad! 🎂🎉🎈💙❤️,” he captioned several carousel images of the pair throughout the years.

The Blue Bloods official Instagram account also made sure to honor the commissioner as well — writing, "Happy birthday to the legend, Tom Selleck. 🎉” on a solo photo of Selleck in character.

The television series following the Reagan family patriarch and his family of multigenerational cops began in September 2010. After more than a decade on air, the show will end following its 14th season.

Story continues

Donnie Wahlberg/Instagram 'Blue Bloods'

Related: Tom Selleck Welcomes Back Former 'Magnum P.I.' Costar Larry Manetti for Reunion on 'Blue Bloods'

“Blue Bloods will forever be a beloved part of CBS’ legacy," Amy Reisenbach and David Stapf, the respective presidents of CBS Entertainment and CBS Studios, wrote in a joint statement in November. “It ruled Friday nights with unprecedented dominance since its premiere and established itself as a pillar of our winning lineup with an exceptionally devoted fan base.”

The final season will be split into two parts, with the first half airing in February and the second half expected to begin in the fall. The show will also be available to stream live on Paramount+.

“We’ll be forever grateful to the legendary Leonard Goldberg for developing this signature series and to the amazing cast led by Tom Selleck, who America embraced as family and watched as welcomed guests at the Reagan dinner table,” the press release continued, in part.

John Paul Filo/CBS 'Blue Bloods'

Members of the police procedural drama had previously taken "a 25 percent pay cut" to enable the cost of production so that the show could continue through season 14. At the time of the announcement last March, Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter cited sources close to production for the information.

Blue Bloods was the second-longest-running scripted series currently airing on CBS after NCIS.

"I don't think there is an endpoint," Selleck previously told PEOPLE about the show’s longevity in 2020. "I think there is a lot of life in the show, as long as you let your characters grow and get older. There is an evolution. It started out as a character-driven show and it's even more than that now.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 14 of Blue Bloods is set to premiere Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.