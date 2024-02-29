Tom Schwartz Laments New Apartment 'Screams Dude Who Just Got a Divorce': 'Not Sexy'

"It screams bachelor," the 'Vanderpump Rules' star said of his rental

River Callaway/Variety via Getty Tom Schwartz of 'Vanderpump Rules'

Tom Schwartz is still getting used to single living.

During the Vanderpump Rules after show, Schwartz spoke candidly about living alone in an apartment since his divorce from Katie Maloney in 2022.

"Listen, it's not that bad of an apartment. It's fine. It's just that it's literally the same amount as my mortgage. And I'm not building equity. It's not sexy. It screams bachelor. It screams dude who just got a divorce," he said while sitting with costar Tom Sandoval.

Kevin Winter/Getty Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney

Related: Rachel Leviss Reveals She Offered Apartment to Tom Sandoval as Refuge amid Cheating Scandal — and His Response

After Sandoval said the apartment was "nice," he joked that "it screams to me like the first apartment after somebody moves out of a dorm." Schwartz noted that he has the means to renovate his home but doesn't want to live in it forever.

"I have friends who do interior design for a modest price that can make that place look really nice, but I don't want to get cozy here," he said of his Valley Village rental.



bravo A look inside Tom Schwartz's apartment

He and Maloney announced that they were splitting up after 12 years together through statements on their respective Instagram accounts on March 15, 2022. Days later, Maloney officially filed for divorce at the Los Angeles Superior Court. The former couple moved out of their home that June.

Related: Matt Roloff and Fiancee Caryn Chandler Clash Over Design of New Home: ‘We Got Problems’

Maloney shared a photo inside the empty home on Instagram, and expressed that "closing this chapter on my life feels like attending my own funeral."

"Thank you house for being the coziest brightest home, for the memories, for being my sanctuary, for letting me dress you up like a hallmark movie set at Christmas and for being OURS. I’m going to miss coming home," her caption read.

Story continues

During an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE in November 2023, Schwartz said his apartment had become a bit "cozier."

“My TV in the living room is no longer on the floor. I have a nightstand or a chic TV stand. It's still giving midlife crisis post-divorce vibes, but it's a lot cozier in there. It's no longer the depression chamber. I've rebranded.” He also confirmed to PEOPLE that he saw it as a temporary home.

Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo via Getty Tom Schwartz

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“It's now my $4,000 a month storage unit that I'm temporarily living in until I either buy a new house or get a new apartment. So that's how I look at it now, and I'm grateful to have a roof over my head," Schwartz told PEOPLE.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.