Tom Sandoval Dresses in a Denim Kilt for BravoCon 2023 - See the Look!

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star showed off some skin at this year's panel

Bryan Steffy/Bravo via Getty Tom Sandoval on Nov. 3

Tom Sandoval dressed for the Las Vegas heat at this year’s BravoCon.

At the Vanderpump Rules panel on Friday, Sandoval, 40, showed up in a daring look and showed skin in a denim kilt.

Sandoval styled his mid-length, pleated denim kilt with a black blazer without a shirt underneath. He also wore a Gucci Marmont belt, with a burgundy interlocking G buckle on top of a signature Gucci print.

Sandoval accessorized the look with a pair of black leather Chelsea boots, pink and burgundy ankle socks that peeked out above the boot, a blue and white polka dot pocket square and a pair of oversized burgundy sunglasses. He finished the look with two beaded chains and a gold paperclip chain with a few silver chained bracelets.

Rich Polk/Bravo via Getty Tom Sandoval at BravoCon 2023 from Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, NV on Friday, November 3, 2023

When Sandoval arrived on the stage in the denim ensemble, he wasn’t welcomed kindly to the panel. Immediately, Sandoval was booed by the crowd and could barely get a word in when attempting to speak. "It feels good to be here in Vegas. It's BravoCon," he said as the crowd erupted into boos.

The crowd’s reaction follows the conclusion of the series' tenth season, in which Sandoval and longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, split after nine years. Their breakup followed the revelation of his months-long affair with their friend and VPR costar Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.



David Becker/Getty Tom Sandoval in September

Lisa Vanderpump quickly chimed in to do crowd control and said of the scandal: "I love them all individually, dearly. They have all screwed up at some point — maybe not to this extent. I’ve seen them grow up, and I think the magic of this show is they’ve had these intense relationships with each since way before the show started — and also with me. So I can’t judge them on one episode."

During the panel, Madix confessed that she knew filming the latest season alongside her ex-boyfriend would be "difficult" and "weird."

"I knew I was gonna have some very strong and ultimately negative feelings but I think if anything, the last year has shown me I can do hard things and it was hard but we did it," Madix said.

James Kennedy admitted that he found it to be "one of the hardest years" to film. But he added, "I think this season is going to be one of the craziest yet."

While Kennedy, 31, admitted filming was difficult, he joked around with Sandoval and challenged him to a push-up contest in front of the crowd. Sandoval's lack of an undershirt eventually worked in his favor, as the two quickly started their competition. Ultimately, Kennedy came out as the champion of their impromptu challenge.

The two joined Vanderpump, Madix, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, and Ally Webber during the panel.

BravoCon 2023 is continuing through Sunday, Nov. 5 as Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.



