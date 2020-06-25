Tom Sandoval Breaks Silence on Vanderpump Rules Firings: 'It Definitely Changes Things'

Tom Sandoval has addressed the Vanderpump Rules firings for the first time.

The reality star and bartender recently visited his hometown of St. Louis to help out bars and restaurants amid the coronavirus pandemic. During the trip, he spoke to local CBS affiliate KMOV News 4, breaking his silence on the network parting ways with Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni.

"It’s crazy," he said. "It definitely changes things and honestly we're just going to have to wait and see what happens."

Bravo announced earlier this month that Schroeder, 32, Doute, 37, Boyens, 27, and Caprioni, 32, would not be returning to the series.

Schroeder and Doute, both original cast members, had both apologized for calling the police on former costar Faith Stowers after spotting a tabloid article about a black woman wanted for theft in 2018. New stars Boyens and Caprioni had come under fire before season 8 aired due to past racist tweets; both have apologized.

Bravo has also fired Below Deck Mediterranean star Peter Hunziker for alleged racially insensitive social media posts.

After their exits, Schroeder and Doute issued a joint statement via their rep saying they want to "move forward as part of the solution."

"Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished," their rep Steve Honig told PEOPLE. "Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere. Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward."

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute

Andy Cohen, who does not produce the show but hosts the reunions, has said he "absolutely" supports Bravo's decision, adding that the thinks it "was the right decision."

Executive producer Lisa Vanderpump addressed the news in a lengthy statement on Instagram in which she condemned "all forms of cruelty, racism, homophobia, bigotry and unequal treatment."

"Over the past two weeks, many things have been brought to my attention, of which I and many others were previously unaware. It was necessary for me to be quiet until now, until decisions had been made. Now I can freely speak from the heart," she wrote. "As we've seen such devastating sadness that has played out globally, we all have a part to play to create a kinder, more just society. My hope is for this generation to treat each other with respect and humanity, and realize that actions have; and should have, consequences."

Vanderpump said the show would "continue to embrace diversity" and that she looked forward to "give fans a "deeper look into the multi-faceted fabric of our company in the future."