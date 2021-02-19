Tom Riley Joins Kristen Bell In Netflix Series ‘The Woman In The House’

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Riley, who is set to star in the upcoming HBO series The Nevers, is set to co-star with Kristen Bell in Netflix’s limited series The Woman in the House. Bell will also exec produce, while Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson and Larry Dorf (Mike Tyson Mysteries, Nobodies) created the series and serve as co-showrunners.

The story: For heartbroken Anna (Kristen Bell), every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbor moves in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder… Or did she? Riley will play Bell’s new neighbor, a charming and handsome single dad. But is this undeniably sexy widower too good to be true?

More from Deadline

Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segal, who produce Netflix’s hit series Dead to Me, will executive produce the series for Gloria Sanchez Productions. Marti Noxon serves as a creative consultant on the series.

Besides starring in The Nevers, which bows in April, Riley previously starred in ITV’s miniseries Dark Heart based off Adam Creed’s Wagstaff novel Offer the Children; the Amazon limited series The Collection; the ITV series Monroe; the limited series Ill Behavior and as Leonardo Da Vinci in David Goyer’s Da Vinci’s Demons which ran for three seasons on Starz.

He is repped by Principal Entertainment LA, ICM Partners and Conway van Gelder.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.