Tom Pidcock pipped on line by Anthony Turgis on stage nine of Tour de France

Anthony Turgis wins stage nine - Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Frenchman Anthony Turgis emerged victorious from a long breakaway through the dust of gravel roads to claim the ninth stage of the Tour de France after an hectic day of racing on Sunday.

Behind the breakaway, race leader Tadej Pogacar was constantly on the attack but could not gain time on his main rivals for the yellow jersey.

Turgis posted the biggest win of his career in a sprint, edging Tom Pidcock on the line in the Champagne city of Troyes.

There was no major change in the overall standings, with Pogacar keeping his 33-second lead over Remco Evenepoel. Two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard remained in third place, one minute and 15 seconds off the pace.

05:32 PM BST

Time for a rest

Monday marks the first rest day at the 2024 Tour de France and I think everyone needs one. Tuesday’s tenth stage is a flat 187.3km stage from Orléans to Saint-Amand-Montrond.

05:27 PM BST

Exhausting day

It was all-consuming to watch so you can only imagine what it was like for the riders. All the riders are just covered in dust:

05:19 PM BST

Tom Pidcock reflecting on the stage

05:15 PM BST

Top ten in the general classification after stage nine

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) 35hrs 42mins 42secs Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quick Step) +33secs Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) +1min 15secs Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) +1mins 36secs Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) +2mins 16secs Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) +2mins 17secs Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) +2mins 31secs Mikel Landa (Soudal-Quick Step) +3mins 35secs Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) +4mins 2secs Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) 4mins 3secs

05:12 PM BST

Covered in dust

05:08 PM BST

Full results from stage nine

Anthony Turgis (Total Energies) 4hrs 19mins 43secs Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) Same time Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) “ Alex Aranburu (Movistar) “ Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) “ Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan) “ Javier Romo (Movistar) +12secs Jasper Stuyven (Lidl-Trek) +18secs Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) +1min 17secs Michael Matthews (Jayco AlUla) Same time

05:04 PM BST

The final kilometre

Enjoy!

05:03 PM BST

France will be happy

After Romain Bardet won stage one and Kevin Vauquelin stage two, France have now made it three stage victories so far with Turgis’ win today.

05:00 PM BST

Take a breath

What an enthralling stage from start to finish! You could not take a breath throughout but now you can take a moment to catch your breath. Tomorrow is a rest day and you would think that will go down well in the peloton.

04:57 PM BST

Top three across the line

Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies) Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech)

04:54 PM BST

No change in the GC

All of the main general classification contenders come across safely together.

04:52 PM BST

Turgis wins

It is a thrilling finish with as many as five riders in contention right to the line but it is Anthony Turgis who pips Tom Pidcock and Derek Gee to the line.

04:51 PM BST

500m to go

Healy attacks but a number of riders are right on his wheel.

04:51 PM BST

750m to go

Stuyven has run out of gas so who will now take the victory?

04:50 PM BST

1km to go

The gap is closing as we head under the flamme rouge.

04:50 PM BST

2km to go

Healy attacks from the group behind but can anyone catch Stuyven?

04:48 PM BST

3km to go

Can Stuyven start to dream about this stage win? His lead has actually slightly grown in the last few kilometres. He is told over team radio that his lead is increasing. It stands at nine seconds.

04:47 PM BST

4km to go

Stuyven is giving it everything.

04:46 PM BST

5km to go

The winner of this stage will not come from the Van der Poel group or the maillot jaune group. Both groups are over a minute down on Stuyven.

04:44 PM BST

6km to go

Stuyven comes to the end of the final gravel section and he has six kilometres to the finish. He has a nine-second lead.

04:42 PM BST

8km to go

Pogacar has attacked again but Vingegaard is quick to react and is straight on his wheel. The attack does not really work and the group closes up again. Evenepoel then moves to the front of the maillot jaune group.

04:41 PM BST

8.5km to go

Stuyven is giving it everything and has 10 seconds to the chasing pack including Pidcock.

Jasper Stuyven giving it everything - Bernard Papon/Getty Images

04:40 PM BST

10km to go

We have reached the final gravel section of the day; Saint-Parres-Aux-Tertres N°1, two stars and 3km in length. Stuyven is the first man to hit it.

04:37 PM BST

12km to go

Gee attacks at the front and Pidcock is on his wheel but the lead group closes up again. Stuyven is the latest then to attack.

04:35 PM BST

13km to go

The lead group have 35 seconds over the Van der Poel group and one minute over the maillot jaune group.

Talking of the maillot jaune group, Santiago Buitrago and Jonas Abrahamsen have attacked.

04:31 PM BST

16km to go

Vingegaard is not going to work with Pogacar so the Dane and Jorgenson are just sitting on Pogacar’s wheel. Those behind including Evenepoel and Roglic have caught up.

The penultimate gravel section has come at Monaulin à Rouilly-Saint-Loup N°2 and Turgis is attacking at the front.

04:29 PM BST

18km to go

Vingegaard and his teammate Jorgenson have now caught up to Pogacar but Evenepoel is around 10 seconds behind them.

04:27 PM BST

20km to go

As they hit Daudes N°3 Pogacar is still ahead of his rivals but Vingegaard is closing the gap with the help of Jorgenseon. Evenepoel is further back. Roglic is around 15 seconds behind Pogacar.

04:24 PM BST

22km to go

Pogacar attacks! Evenepoel is closing the gap and Vingegaard is fighting to hold the wheel.

04:21 PM BST

24km to go

Here is the next gravel section at Verrières N°4, which is one star and 1.5km in length. In the lead group Healy steps up the pace.

04:19 PM BST

25km to go

The Van der Poel group is struggling to close the gap to the leaders with it sticking at 45 seconds. The maillot jaune group is the same gap back.

04:14 PM BST

29km to go

Fresnoy-Le-Château à Clérey N°5 is the next gravel section, which is one star and 1.8km in length.

04:12 PM BST

30km to go

Just five gravel sections now remain. The Van der Poel group is 46 seconds off the lead and the maillot jaune group is a further minute back.

04:11 PM BST

31km to go

Tim Wellens has hit the gravel section hard for UAE Team Emirates with Pogacar right on his wheel.

Will we see an attack from Pogacar? - Jerome Delay/AP

04:09 PM BST

33km to go

The next gravel section comes up with Ru de Paradis N°6, one star and 1.6km in length.

04:02 PM BST

37km to go

The Van der Poel group is 54 seconds down on the lead group.

03:59 PM BST

40km to go

A group of riders has attacked out of the maillot jaune group. Mathieu van der Poel is in there as is Biniam Girmay and Michael Matthews. They are over a minute behind the front group but more than 40 seconds clear of the maillot jaune group.

03:53 PM BST

44km to go

Meanwhile, over in Italy ….

The Giro d’Italia Women kicked off with the victory, and the first Maglia Rosa, to one of the most eagerly GC favorites at the start, Elisa Longo Borghini. The Piedmontese rider got the better of the vice-world champion Grace Brown at the end of a duel on the edge of seconds in which the two athletes were paired at the first intermediate. The second part was decisive for Longo Borghini who won for less than a second. The podium was completed by another Lidl - Trek rider, Brodie Chapman, while further back were Elisa Longo Borghini’s direct GC rivals such as Lotte Kopecky, at 25”, Juliette Labous, at 29”, Gaia Realini, at 1’08”, Mavi Garcia, at 1’20”, and Neve Bradbury, at 1’47”.

03:49 PM BST

47km to go

The lead group of eight riders hit the next gravel section at Briel-Sur-Base N°7, one star and 2.2km in length. Their lead over the maillot jaune group is one minute and 18 seconds, who hit the gravel section with Wout van Aert on the front.

We are seeing pictures of Aleksandr Vlasov, who has crashed and is covered in bruises and blood. He went over the top of his handlebars into a ditch and has been checked by the medical car. Nasty!

03:45 PM BST

50km to go

Just seven gravel sections remain now as dip below the 50km to go mark.

03:38 PM BST

55km to go

Evenepoel has done well to fight his way back on to the back of the peloton. Panic over for Soudal-Quick Step.

03:35 PM BST

56km to go

Evenepoel has a problem! He gets stuck and loses time. He is now off the back of the maillot jaune group and has a chase on his hands to make up the time.

03:34 PM BST

57km to go

The gap for the lead group is now above 70 seconds ahead of the maillot jaune group. Here comes the next gravel section at Thieffrain à Magnant N°8, three stars and 3.9km in length. This will be tough.

How can you see through this? - Bernard Papon/Getty Images

03:26 PM BST

64km to go

The lead group emerges unscathed from the latest gravel section and have a minute advantage over the maillot jaune group.

03:23 PM BST

67km to go

Here comes the next gravel section at Plateau de la côte des Bar N°9, one star, 2.2km in length.

03:20 PM BST

70km to go

Very interesting scenes as the big three have all sat up and now dropped back. It seems that Vingegaard was unwilling to work so they all ended up sitting up. There is a five-man group at the front at the moment which includes Tom Pidcock and Ben Healy. There is then another five-man group in between the lead group and the maillot jaune group, 20 seconds behind the leaders.

03:14 PM BST

74km to go

Demoralising for the front group as Pogacar, Vingegaard and Evenepoel have caught up. Roglic, fourth in the general classification, is 20 seconds back.

03:13 PM BST

76km to go

Pogacar and Vingegaard have caught up with Evenepoel and they are just 10 seconds behind the front group as the latest gravel section ends.

03:11 PM BST

77km to go

Now comes the response from Pogacar and Vingegaard is right on his wheel!

03:09 PM BST

78km to go

The front group have reached the summit of the Côte de Chacenay but we still have a couple of kilometres remaining of this gravel section.

Evenepoel attacks! There is no response yet from behind.

03:06 PM BST

79km to go

Wout van Aert is at the front of the peloton for Visma-Lease a Bike pushing the pace on as the peloton is being smashed up.

03:04 PM BST

80km to go

The next gravel section of Loches-Sur-Ource à Chacenay N°10 has begun, three stars and 4.2km in length. They are also climbing the final categorised climb up the Côte de Chacenay.

03:00 PM BST

83km to go

The gap between the breakaway and peloton has gone out a little, approaching a minute. We are coming up to the next gravel section at Loches-Sur-Ource à Chacenay N°10.

02:55 PM BST

87km to go

Pogacar has been joined by Evenepoel and Vingegaard’s teammates Jorgenson and Laporte. Visma-Lease a Bike tell Laporte to drop back to help out Vingegaard.

The peloton have caught up to Pogacar and they are all back together. Pogacar definitely looks up for this.

02:53 PM BST

89km to go

Pogacar accelerates out of that gravel section and is leading the charge at the front of the peloton. He is attacking this descent.

02:51 PM BST

91km to go

Lutsenko is over the summit of the Côte de Val Frion first but they still have 1km left of this gravel section. The breakaway are 40 seconds ahead of the peloton.

02:47 PM BST

93km to go

The breakaway now have just 35 seconds over the peloton as they hit the fourth gravel section of Polisy à Celles-Sur-Ource N°11, three stars (the hardest) and is 3.4km in length. We are also on the climb up the Côte de Val Frion, a category four climb.

02:41 PM BST

98km to go

Vingegaard has had to swap bikes with Jan Tratnik but he is back with the peloton. The UAE Team Emirates team looked back to see what was going on. Interestingly none of his teammates have dropped back to help him so the defending champion has had to fight on his own to make his way back. Eventually van Aert drops back to help him.

02:39 PM BST

100km to go

The dust clouds are huge as the peloton emerge safely from the gravel section. They are now just one minute behind the lead group.

02:37 PM BST

101km to go

The peloton now hits the gravel section with UAE Team Emirates and Visma-Lease a Bike at the front taking control.

UAE Team Emirates in a hood position heading onto the next gravel section - Bernard Papon/Getty Images

02:36 PM BST

102km to go

The lead group now hit the third gravel section of Hauts Forêts N°12, two stars and 1.5km in length. They are 90 seconds ahead of the peloton.

02:31 PM BST

104km to go

Top five at the intermediate sprint at Fontette:

Anthony Turgis, 20pts Javier Romo, 17 Oier Lazkano, 15 Gianni Vermeersh, 13 Tom Pidcock, 11

02:30 PM BST

106km to go

The 12-man breakaway has one minute and 42 seconds over the peloton as we reach the third gravel section at Hauts Forêts N°12. British fans will be keeping a close eye on Pidcock but one man from Spain to watch is Oier Lazkano (Movistar), who has been impressive in the Classics.

02:22 PM BST

112km to go

The Roglic group has caught up with the peloton, which has also nearly caught up to the Bardet group. There are 90 seconds now between the front group and the peloton.

02:17 PM BST

115km to go

The 12-man breakaway has reached the intermediate sprint at Fontette. With no-one in contention or interested in these points it does not really matter who gets there first. Anthony Turgis gets the maximum points with Javier Romo second.

Just over a minute back from them is the Bardet group, that now includes Powless, who has dropped back.

02:15 PM BST

117km to go

We are approaching the intermediate sprint at Fontette, where 20 points are available in the points classification for the first man across the line.

02:14 PM BST

118km to go

The top three in the general classification are all in the same group; Pogacar, Evenepoel and Vingegaard. Pogacar has three teammates, Evenepoel just one, Vingegaard six.

The Roglic group is now around 15 seconds back.

02:07 PM BST

123km to go

Wout van Aert, Biniam Girmay, Jasper Philipsen and Jonas Abrahamsen are all in the Roglic group, which is 25 seconds down on the maillot jaune group.

02:03 PM BST

126km to go

Roglic is now around 30 seconds behind the peloton and has two teammates in the shape of Jai Hindley and Matteo Sorbrero to help him close that gap.

De Lie had a problem and has now dropped back to the peloton, which is just under two minutes behind the lead group.

01:59 PM BST

129km to go

Vingegaard is well-placed at the head of the peloton with Pogacar and Evenepoel there as well but the big loser is Roglic, who is over 100 metres behind. The Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe is in trouble here.

01:57 PM BST

130km to go

Chaos in the peloton as they hit the second gravel section. There is a crash which holds up dozens of riders and a number of riders have been running up. Bedlam!

01:57 PM BST

131km to go

The seven-man group second on the road including Bardet and De Lie are 90 seconds behind. There is then another small group which includes Matej Mohoric a further 40 seconds back.

01:54 PM BST

132km to go

As Pidcock, Healy and Powless reach the front group, they hit the second gravel section at Baroville N°13, which is included in the section up the Côte de Baroville climb, a category four climb 2.8km in length.

01:51 PM BST

134km to go

With Pidcock and Healy a frustrating distance from the lead group, Powless has dropped back to help his teammate Healy into the lead group. The trio are 10 seconds behind.

01:45 PM BST

139km to go

Pidcock and Healy have nearly made their way to the breakaway, just 13 seconds behind.

In between the Pidcock-Healy group and the peloton we have a seven-man group that includes Romain Bardet (Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL), Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny) and Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility).

01:42 PM BST

141km to go

Tadej Pogacar has been momentarily off the back of the peloton for a natural break but is back with the peloton now.

01:40 PM BST

143km to go

Zingle and Aranburu have joined the breakaway so here is the full list of riders in the lead group:

Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech), Javier Romo (Movistar), Maxim van Gils (Lotto Dstny), Neilson Powles (EF Education-EasyPost), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan), Jasper Stuyven (Lidl-Trek), Oier Lazkano (Movistar), Gianni Vermeersch (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies), Elmar Reinders (Jayco-AlUla), Axel Zingle (Cofidis) and Alex Aranburu (Movistar).

01:35 PM BST

147km to go

Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) and Tom Pidcock have attacked out of the peloton and they are with Davide Ballerini (Astana Qazaqstan) as they attempt to chase down the breakaway. Between them and the breakaway are still Zingle and Aranburu.

01:32 PM BST

148km to go

Just as we finish the first gravel section, we have now hit the category four climb up the Côte de Bergères, which is just under 2km in length.

01:31 PM BST

149km to go

The breakaway have finished the first gravel section and no major issues to talk of so far despite huge dust clouds being formed.

Treacherous gravel - Daniel Cole/AP

01:29 PM BST

150km to go

At the back of the peloton the riders are barely moving into the gravel section as the pace got slowed near the front upon entry, which resulted in slow speeds at the back.

Dust clouds everywhere - Kim Ludbrook/Shutterstock

Axel Zingle (Cofidis) and Alex Aranburu (Movistar) have attacked off the front of the peloton.

01:28 PM BST

151km to go

The ten-man breakaway has around 20 seconds on the peloton as we hit the first gravel section at Bligny au Bergères N°14. It is one star (three stars is the hardest) and 2km in length.

01:24 PM BST

155km to go

There is another attack as Gee and Powless are once again in a breakaway like they were earlier. The numbers in the breakaway is into double figures.

01:21 PM BST

157km to go

UAE Team Emirates have put three men at the front of the peloton to cover half the road. Visma-Lease a Bike and Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe are also present at the front to control things.

01:20 PM BST

158km to go

Everything has been brought back together with just a few kilometres to go until the first gravel section.

01:17 PM BST

160km to go

This is one way of showing your love for France and cycling:

01:14 PM BST

162km to go

We now have quite a sizeable group that has formed a new, bigger breakaway but the gap to the peloton is very small. Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) is trying to join it.

01:12 PM BST

164km to go

With the breakaway in reach we are seeing more and more riders attacking off the front of the peloton.

01:07 PM BST

167km to go

The breakaway will be so frustrated that they have been unable to push out their lead further due to the intensity of the peloton. Their lead is under 10 seconds as we get closer and closer to the first gravel section.

01:02 PM BST

171km to go

The peloton has brought the gap down to just six seconds. Will it come back together or can the five-man group push out their lead again?

01:00 PM BST

173km to go

Vingegaard might not be fan of gravel stages at the Tour de France, but Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) believes they have a place at Grand Tours. He finished third at Strade Bianche earlier this year and here he is speaking ahead of today’s stage:

12:55 PM BST

178km to go

A touching tribute to Andre Drege:

Fans pay respect to Andre Drege, who died after a crash at the Tour of Austria - Marco Bertorello/Getty Images

12:53 PM BST

180km to go

The breakaway are gradually starting pull away from the peloton, with the gap now out to 20 seconds. We are just under 30km from the first gravel section at Bligny au Bergères N°14. With the gravel sections we count down from 14 to 1.

Five riders are out in front - Thomas Samson/Getty Images

12:48 PM BST

184km to go

The breakaway has 12 seconds on the peloton at the moment as Movistar are trying to close the gap.

12:45 PM BST

186km to go

There has been plenty of debate about the gravel roads to come today. Numerous people have been critical, including Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike). We can hear from him now ahead of today’s stage:

12:42 PM BST

189km to go

We now have five men off the front; Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech), Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost), Romain Gregoire (Groupama-FDJ), Paul Lapeira (Decathlon-Ag2R La Mondiale) and Jarrad Drizners (Lotto Dstny). They have six seconds on the peloton.

12:40 PM BST

191km to go

Any rider who was hoping for an easy day will be very disappointed with the start to this stage, which has been rather frantic only a matter of kilometres in.

The pace is high - Jerome Delay/AP

12:38 PM BST

193km to go

Bissegger has been caught but we can expect more and more attacks.

12:36 PM BST

195km to go

That first group that attacked has been brought back but Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) is off the front. Who will try and join him?

12:35 PM BST

196km to go

Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Dstny) is also one of the riders at the front as things are very strung out with the pace really high.

12:32 PM BST

Flag drops

Here we go! The peloton hits kilometre zero and we are under way on stage nine. Strap yourselves in, this is going to be exciting! The pace is fast as soon as the flag dropped. Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility) in his polka-dot jersey (king of the mountains) is in a group attacking off the front.

Jonas Abrahamsen was out in front on his own for a long time yesterday and he attacks early today - Thomas Samson/Getty Images

12:23 PM BST

Selfie on the start line

12:17 PM BST

Moment of tribute

Before the roll-out, the peloton pays tribute to Andre Drege, the Norwegian cyclist who died after a crash on a mountain road descent at the Tour of Austria. Plenty of emotion at the start line.

Tribute to Andre Drege - Molly Darlington/Reuters

The 8km neutralised roll-out has begun.

12:12 PM BST

Top five in the general classification

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) 31hr 21min 13sec Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quick Step) +33sec Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) +1min 15sec Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) +1min 36sec Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) +2min 16sec

12:07 PM BST

Pogacar favourite?

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) has compared today’s stage to Strade Bianche, which was won by Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) back in March. He went solo with 80km to go and won by nearly three minutes ahead of Tom Skujins (Lidl-Trek). Tom Pidcock finished third with Mohoric in fifth.

12:04 PM BST

The thoughts of Mohoric ahead of the stage

He could be one of the favourites today so let us hear from Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious):

11:58 AM BST

Corker of a day in store

Lidl-Trek’s Toms Skujins is clearly excited for today:

#TheRealTDF starts today. Gonna be a proper bike race today. Gravel stage will be one of the markers for this years Tour. — Toms Skujiņš (@Tomashuuns) July 7, 2024

11:52 AM BST

Stage eight profile

Profile of stage eight

11:33 AM BST

Stage nine preview

Good morning and welcome to coverage of stage nine at the 2024 Tour de France. Yesterday was another day at the Tour for Africa as Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) took his second stage victory of the 2024 Tour de France after beating Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Arnaud de Lie (Lotto Dstny) on stage eight. With a drag to the finish line, Girmay timed his run to the line to perfection to take victory ahead of Philipsen, who is yet to win at this year’s Tour after claiming four stages a year ago. After winning on stage three to become the first black African to win a stage at the Tour, Girmay was proud to make it two yesterday.

“It’s unbelievable to win two times,” the Eritrean said. “What can I say? I want to say thanks to God for everything. I think this victory I need to give it to my mother and my father. They believed in me and give me all the support to be a cyclist, to become a professional. I just want to say thank you to my family, I’m so proud.”

More success for Biniam Girmay - Jerome Delay/AP

With his win yesterday, Girmay has strengthened his position further at the top of the points classification (green jersey). With Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) abandoning ahead of yesterday’s stage, Girmay has a big lead of nearly 90 points back yo Philipsen.

Today’s stage should be thrilling with a 199km route that starts and finishes in Troyes. It takes the riders on a nearly 200-kilometre trek through the dust of the gravel roads near Troyes. There will be 14 sections of so-called white roads — including six in the stage finale — that have become a trademark of Italy’s Strade Bianche. We could be in for a shake-up in the race for the yellow jersey. Going into today’s stage, Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) holds a 33-second advantage of Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quick Step), who won the individual time trial on Friday. Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) is in third, 75 seconds off Pogacar.

Strap yourselves in for a bumpy road, literally!