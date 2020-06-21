Tom Petty’s Family Objects To Donald Trump Campaign’s Use Of ‘I Won’t Back Down’ At Tulsa Rally
Click here to read the full article.
Tom Petty’s family issued a statement objecting to Donald Trump’s use of the song I Won’t Back Down at Saturday night’s rally, claiming that his campaign was not authorized to use it.
“Trump was in no way authorized to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind,” the family said.
More from Deadline
Donald Trump Refers To Coronavirus As "Kung Flu," Says Testing Is A "Double Edged Sword": "So I Said To My People, 'Slow The Testing Down Please'"
Donald Trump Rally: News Coverage Focuses On A Surprising Twist: Lower-Than-Expected Turnout
Judge Rejects Donald Trump Administration Effort To Stop John Bolton's Book Release
“Both the late Tom Petty and his family firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind. Tom Petty would never want a Sogn of his used for a campaign of hate. He liked to bring people together.”
They said that they issued a cease and desist letter over the use of the song. Petty died in 2017.
— Tom Petty (@tompetty) June 21, 2020
A spokesperson for the Trump campaign did not immediately return a request for comment.
The Trump campaign has faced a number of other instances where musical artists have objected to the use of their music at rallies. When Trump announced his bid for the presidency in June, 2015, Neil Young objected to his use of Rockin in the Free World. The campaign, though, said that it obtained a license through ASCAP.
Such disputes arise just about every election cycle, and one of the problems stems from the fact that campaigns obtain blanket public performance licenses from ASCAP but individual performers object that they were not contacted, claiming that they are false endorsements.
Best of Deadline
Coronavirus: Global Cases Pass 8 Million As Death Toll Nears 450,000; U.S. Deaths At 116,000 - Update
Coronavirus: Movies That Have Halted Or Delayed Production Amid Outbreak
Hong Kong Filmart Postponed Due To Coronavirus Fears; Event Moves Two Weeks Before Toronto
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.