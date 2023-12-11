Tom Pelphrey Joins HBO’s Untitled Task Force Project From Brad Ingelsby

Tom Pelphrey has been cast in HBO’s untitled Task Force series from Brad Ingelsby. The drama is currently in pre-production.

The “Guiding Light” alum will play Robbie, a sanitation worker and dreamer who has been knocked around by life, but has always gotten back up again.

Based on an original idea from Ingelsby (“Mare of Easttown”), the series tells the story of an FBI agent leading a Task Force to put an end to a string of drug-house robberies led by an unsuspecting family man. It’s set in the working class suburbs outside of Philadelphia.

Pelphrey joins previously announced cast member Mark Ruffalo (HBO’s “I Know This Much Is True,” “Spotlight,” “Poor Things”), who is attached to play as Tom.

In addition to starring, Ruffalo will additionally executive produce. Brad Ingelsby serves as writer and executive producer on the untitled project alongside David Crockett, and Jeremiah Sagar and Salli Richardson-Whitfield, who both serve as directors. Paul Lee and Mark Roybal executive produce for wiip. Nicole Jordan-Webber and Public Record’s Jeremy Yaches serve as co-executive producers.

Pelphrey will next be seen as the leading man in Netflix’s limited series “A Man in Full.” which is an adaptation from Regina King and David E. Kelly of the Tom Wolfe novel of the same name.

His most recent credits include in Max’s ”Love and Death,” Amazon’s “Outer Range, which is currently in production on Season 2 in New Mexico, “American Murderer,” “She Said,” and “Iron Fist.” His additional TV credits include NBC’s “Blindspot,” “Chicago P.D.,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,””Black Box,” “Chicago P.D.,” “Black Box,” “The Following,” “Blue Bloods,” “Body of Proof,” “The Good Wife,” “As the World Turns,” “CSI: Miami,” “Ghost Whisperer,” and “Numb3rs.”

Pelphrey is represented by Gersh, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Narrative and Sloane Offer Weber & Dern.

