Tom Pelphrey Boards HBO’s Mark Ruffalo-Led Crime Drama Series From Brad Ingelsby

Tom Pelphrey (Outer Range) is set to star opposite Mark Ruffalo in the Untitled Brad Ingelsby Task Force Project (w/t), currently in pre-production. Pelphrey will portray Robbie, a sanitation worker and dreamer who has been knocked around by life, but has always gotten back up again.

The series is set in the working-class suburbs outside of Philadelphia and follows an FBI agent who heads a Task Force. His goal is to put an end to a string of drug-house robberies led by an unsuspecting family man. The Untitled Task Force project is based on an original idea by the creator of Mare of Easttown, Brad Ingelsby.

Executive producers include Brad Ingelsby (Writer/EP); Jeremiah Zagar (Director/EP); Salli Richardson-Whitfield (Director/EP); Mark Ruffalo (Star/EP); Paul Lee and Mark Roybal for wiip; David Crockett. Co-executive producers are Nicole Jordan-Webber and Public Record’s Jeremy Yaches.

Pelphrey is currently in production on Season 2 of the Amazon Prime Sci-Fi neo-Western Outer Range in New Mexico alongside Josh Brolin, Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor and Lewis Pullman. Up next, he will lead A Man In Full, a Netflix limited series adaptation from Regina King and David E. Kelly of the Tom Wolfe novel of the same name.

Most recently Pelphrey starred in Max’s Love And Death, a limited series about the true story of Texas housewife Candy Montgomery’s murder of Betty Gore in 1980. He portrayed Don Crowder, a fellow church member and extremely combative defense attorney.

Pelphrey is represented by Gersh, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Sloane Offer Weber & Dern.

