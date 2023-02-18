Benhard Janse van Rensburg makes a break - Tom Pearson inspires London Irish to break Bath hoodoo - Dan Mullan/Getty Images

For a contest that featured more yellow cards than tries, this was far from your vintage game of rugby. But it was London Irish who emerged with a spring in their step, registering their first victory at Bath’s home since 2009 and although a bonus point went begging, Declan Kidney’s side tightened their grip on a top-four spot.

Irish are a melting pot of dynamic ball carriers who are capable of stressing defences with their slick passing game and they did just that in this nip-and-tuck game.

Even without their star-studded names in Henry Arundell and Ollie Haskell-Collins, they still fleetingly sparkled, with scrum half Ben White entering the fray after just half an hour to up the tempo. It was a key tactical change that paid dividends.

Paddy Jackson will take all the plaudits for cancelling out Josh Bayliss’ opener - and keeping his side on the front foot all afternoon from the tee - but it was Tom Pearson, the young flanker, who stood out.

Pearson was among those players called into camp by Steve Borthwick last month and while England are bulging at the seams in the back row, you sense he could be knocking on the door very soon, given his vital contribution in the build-up.

The 23-year-old produced a leg-busting carry before executing a one-arm offload to James Stokes, who in turn fed Jackson on the inside to glide over. He also won a crucial turnover after Irish held up Bath at the death. “He’s getting better and better,” said Brad Smith, London Irish’s assistant coach, who was keen to play down the psychological boost a rare win in the West Country would provide in the race for the play-offs. “Tom’s on the cusp of international call-up but for us, it’s working with him on maintaining his confidence so he’s able to impose himself on the game.”

As for beleaguered Bath, who sit rock bottom of the Premiership, their wait for their first win of this year goes on.

They were the orchestrators of their own defeat - their ninth in the Premiership this season - which was all the more alarming given that they had a plethora of their internationals on show, save for Ollie Lawrence.

Story continues

The hosts threw everything at Irish during an intense first half and enjoyed the lion’s share of territory, but with their misfiring line-out, could not convert. Amid their error-strewn display, which saw Ruaridh McConnochie, Ben Spencer and Fergus Lee-Warner all trudge to the bin, it was easy to forget that Bayliss, their most influential forward on the pitch, crashed over to open the scoring.

They will wonder what might have been had Piers Francis nailed a penalty on the cusp of half time which would have edged them in front.

Match details

Scoring sequence: 5-0 Bayliss try, 7-0 Spencer con, 7-5 Jackson con, 7-7 Jackson con, 10-7 Spencer pen, 10-12 White try, 10-15 Jackson pen, 10-20 vans Rensburg try, 10-22 Jackson con, 10-25 Jackson pen.

Bath M Gallagher; J Cokanasiga, J Joseph, C Redpath, R McConnochie, P Francis (O Bailey 75), B Spencer; B Obano (V Morozov 58), T Dunn (N Annett 63), D Rae (W Stuart 55), D Attwood (F Lee-Warner 55), J McNally (Q Roux 60), M Reid, S Underhill (C Cloete 66), J Bayliss.

Booked: McConnochie, Spencer, Lee-Warner.

London Irish: J Stokes (W Joseph 70); L Cinti, B van Rensburg, R Jennings (L Morisi 77), B Loader; P Jackson, J Powell (B White 33); F Gigena, A Creevy, (M Willemse 55) O Hoskins (L Chawatama 65), A Ratuniyarawa (J Caulfield 65), R Simmons, J Martin Gonzalez, T Pearson, M Rogerson (T Haffar 72)

Booked: Simmons.

Referee: Anthony Woodthorpe

Attendance: 14,509