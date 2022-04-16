Tom Parker's wife Kelsey thanks fans for support following The Wanted singer's death

Photo credit: Getty Images

Kelsey Parker has expressed her gratitude for fans' continued support after her husband Tom Parker passed away in March.

The Wanted singer and father-of-two died on March 30 at age 33, following his battle with cancer after he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in September 2020.

Today (April 16) she updated followers on Instagram Stories by thanking fans for their "love and support" and to donate to the brain tumour research Tom had started a few years back.

Kelsey began: "Thank you for all of your love and support. It truly is getting us as a family, through the most difficult time."

Addressing the late star's funeral, she continued: "I politely request that no flowers are sent to the church as we are doing flowers as a family. If you wish to pay your requests please line the streets for Tom.

"Also I know my husband would want to raise as much money as possible, so that moving forward I can help others and raise as much awareness of this terrible disease.

"Therefore any donations would be wonderful and help greatly. Thank you again. Love always, the Positive Parkers," her note ended.

Kelsey's message to fans comes after she recently published a post to Instagram announcing that Tom's funeral will take place on April 20, and invited fans to line the route as the main attendees make their way to the private ceremony.

The note reads: "We know many of you would like to pay your respects as well, so would love for you to join us in Petts Woods from 10am.



"It would be beautiful to have everyone line the route as we head to our private service.

"You are then welcome to join us outside the church for the duration where the service will be relayed on screens," she concluded.

If you would like more information or support about living with cancer or treatment, please click here for guidance from Macmillan Cancer Support, or click here to learn more from Stand Up to Cancer.

