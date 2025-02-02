Tom Kim criticized for slow play after taking more than a minute to hit shot that goes OB

Slow play has been a hot topic on the PGA Tour in recent weeks, including last week when Dottie Pepper called out the problem during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open.

Make it two straight weeks that broadcasters have pointed out issues with slow play.

During the final round of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday, Tom Kim took more than a minute to hit his second shot on the par-5 sixth hole. When he finally pulled the trigger, his shot sailed out of bounds.

"That was not worth the wait." "For us or him."

42 seconds to approach it. 23 seconds at address. 1:05 from Tom Kim to pump it OB.



Golf has a serious problem. pic.twitter.com/dvrNUkOgWU — Tim Preston (@TimmyTebrows) February 2, 2025

Kim proceeded to bogey the hole.

