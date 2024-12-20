Tom Ilube resigns as RFU chairman amid pay controversy

Tom Ilube has resigned as chairman of the Rugby Football Union amid controversy over executive pay.

The move follows an outcry over RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney being paid £1.1million for the 2023-24 financial year, which comprised an increased salary of £742,000ch and bonus of £358,000.

According to the Times, Sir Bill Beaumont is being lined up to fill the role on an interim basis.

“I have decided to step down from my role as chair of the RFU as recent events have become a distraction from the game, but will stay on to ensure a smooth transition to a new chair as soon as one is in place,” Ilube said in a statement issued by the RFU.

The RFU, which held an emergency council meeting on Wednesday, has announced an independent review of its executive pay scheme.

Ilube had been facing motions calling for his removal after a grassroots revolt gathered enough support to trigger a special general meeting.

“I’m pleased that an independent review of the LTIP (long-term incentive plan) scheme has been commissioned and look forward to its findings once completed,” continued Ilube’s statement.

“It has been an honour to chair the RFU and I look forward to once again enjoying the game that I grew up with from the touchline and watching it grow.”