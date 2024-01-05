Tom Holmes: Bradford Bulls full-back awaiting tests for possible cancer diagnosis

Bradford Bulls full-back Tom Holmes says he is awaiting tests to confirm whether he has a rare form of cancer.

The 27-year-old says doctors think he has SPTCL, which requires chemotherapy.

The ex-Featherstone and Huddersfield man said: "I'm trying to remain hopeful as the specialists are still looking at all options, in the small hope there's something less sinister at play."

Bulls chief executive Jason Hirst added: "Everyone at the club is deeply saddened by this terrible news."

SPTCL is short for subcutaneous panniculitis-like T-cell lymphoma, a cancer that infiltrates the subcutaneous fat but does not affect the skin.

Holmes said he wanted to share the update as there had been "a lot of speculation" about his health, adding that he had seen a "rapid decline" in it as the Championship season ended.

"After countless appointments, hospitals visits, biopsies and scans, the specialists told me to prepare for the worst," he added.

"This cancer affects less than 1% of people so due to this there is so much unknown still by the doctors themselves.

"So right now, I don't have answers for anybody on what's going to happen but for now it's just more tests and more waiting around."

Holmes praised Bradford for their support as well as his partner and children, who he said had been his "rock".

He began his career with hometown club Castleford and has also played for Oxford, Batley, Featherstone, Huddersfield and Sheffield in a 10-year career.

Bulls head coach Eamon O'Carroll said: "We are with Tom and will support him through this difficult period. Tom is a huge part of this group and will continue to be during this season.

"I'm really proud of how he's handled this and his attitude and bravery is inspiring."