Tom Holland's Uncharted movie has been delayed yet again to October 2021

Tom Holland's Uncharted movie has suffered yet another big setback as it's had its release date delayed again by Sony.

The video game adaptation, which has already had its filming postponed due to COVID-19, is now set to hit the big screen in late 2021.

Having originally been set for a late 2020 release, Uncharted was then shifted to a March 5 release next year, but will now be released even later on October 8, 2021.

Holland is set to play treasure hunter Nathan Drake in the adaptation, with Mark Wahlberg also starring.

The movie was due to begin filming in Berlin next month, though that has been put on hold due to the coronavirus, and is likely the reason why the release has been pushed back.

Sony has also shifted the releases of Ghostbusters: Afterlife from July 10, 2020 to March 5, 2021, while the Morbius has moved from July 31, 2020 to March 19, 2021.

Uncharted has had a rather chaotic production, with the movie changing directors multiple times over the last few years. Currently, Ruben Fleischer is set to take charge of the movie.

Holland recently spoke about getting started with filming, saying in February: "It was interesting, when I sat down with [Sony Pictures chairman] Tom Rothman and we were talking about video games, and I was like 'Oh, I've just finished Uncharted'. And he was like, 'Well, why don't you play Nathan Drake?'

"I remember being like, 'I would do anything to play Nathan Drake. Please, that would be amazing.' So yeah, we start shooting in like four weeks. It's going to be an exciting one."

Uncharted is due for release on October 8, 2021.

