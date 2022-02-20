Tom Holland's mum called Marvel producers to make sure they let him use the toilet and LOL

Jade Biggs
·1 min read
Despite being perhaps one of the biggest movie stars on the planet right now, Tom Holland admitted he's still quite the mummy's boy – revealing that his mum phoned Marvel producers while he was filming Spider-Man to make sure they were letting him use the bathroom. Yep, you read that correctly.

Speaking on the Live with Kelly and Ryan show, the Spider-Man No Way Home star explained that his costume for the first movie didn't have a front zipper, which made going to the bathroom rather difficult. "On the first movie, I remember we were shooting this sequence on the Washington Monument, and I was in the suit for days at a time – 11 hours a day – and I was young and I wanted to impress the studio, I didn't want them to think I needed breaks," he recalled.

"I remember calling my mum up on our daily phone call and being like, 'Mum, I'm really struggling. I'm working every day, and because I'm in the suit, I can't go to the bathroom'," he told the show's hosts. After that phone call, he pointed out that his mum decided to take things into her own hands, as any mother would probably do.

"Two days later the producer came up to me and he was like, 'How are your kidneys?'" Tom said, "And I was like 'My kidneys are fine, why are you asking', and he was like 'well, your mum called us'."

He went on: "So, my mum [had] called the biggest studio in the world and was like, 'Give my son toilet breaks'."

Talk. About. Iconic.

    BEIJING (AP) — A roundup of gold medals from Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the Beijing Games: ___ ALPINE SKIING WOMEN'S DOWNHILL Corinne Suter, a 27-year-old Swiss skier who injured both of her legs early in the season, edged Italian Sofia Goggia by 0.16 seconds to win gold in the women's downhill. Goggia won silver and fellow Italian Nadia Delago won bronze 0.57 seconds behind Suter, who becomes the first woman since Lindsey Vonn to hold the Olympic and world championship titles in downhill at the same