Tom Holland's Brothers: All About Sam, Harry and Paddy

Dave J Hogan/Getty Sam Holland, Harry Holland, Tom Holland and Paddy Holland attend the "Onward" UK Premiere in 2020

Tom Holland has become one of Hollywood’s biggest names in recent years, but he’s not the only one in his family who has been bit by the acting bug.

Tom, who’s best known for playing Spider-Man, has three younger brothers: twins Sam and Harry, and Paddy. They’ve all gone into acting to some degree.

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2017, he joked that his mother tricked him into staying close to home when he first moved out. Tom explained that she found an apartment for him five minutes away from their home when he was looking into moving out, despite his plans to relocate to Los Angeles. He liked the apartment and asked her to put an offer in, before she told him that she already had. “I’m so happy she did,” he said.

In a 2017 interview with The Guardian, Dominic described their family as “ordinary," stressing that he and his wife weren’t “pushy parents." In 2021, Tom himself spoke about the potential to become a father in the future.

But what about his brothers? From the movie he’s creating with Harry to Sam’s work as a chef, here’s everything to know about Tom Holland’s brothers.

They grew up in Kingston upon Thames

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Tom Holland, Dominic Holland, Paddy Holland, Nicola Holland, Sam Holland and Harry Holland at the Audi Polo Challenge in 2018

Tom was born in Kingston upon Thames in 1996 to Nicola and Dominic Holland. Twins Sam and Harry were born in 1999, while youngest brother Paddy was born in 2004.

Nicola is a photographer, while Dominic is a comedian and author. Growing up, Tom's parents were often around as Nicola worked from home and Dominic did stand-up comedy late at night. On an episode of the podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Tom said, “We had this amazing foundation where, no matter the time of the day, either mum or dad would be at the house."

He went on: “We felt so solid as a family, which is why I kind of have this dream of one day having kids and putting my work to bed and just being there as a dad — because I really admire how my dad was around. Being a comedian is a very, very volatile job. Their highs and lows are so extreme and as kids we never saw that.”

Tom was diagnosed with dyslexia at the age of 7, and his parents decided to send him to private school to give him the best chance of support. His parents then sent Sam and Harry to private school, too, but private school had an effect on the family’s finances. Tom then attended Wimbledon College and the BRIT School.

Harry is writing a movie with Tom

Tom Holland Instagram Tom Holland and Harry Holland

Harry has gone into acting, and has appeared in a few movies alongside Tom, including The Impossible, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Cherry. Behind the camera, he directed the short film Roses for Lily in 2020. In addition, he's writing a movie with his brother, which Tom shared in a 2021 interview with GQ.

However, his appearance in No Way Home didn’t make the final cut, as Tom explained on The Graham Norton Show in 2021. He said, ”We cast Harry and he’s on set. I go up to the stunt coordinator and I’m like, ‘Please, just whatever you do with the stunt, make it so he’s upside down.’ Bless him, he’s doing a really good job … But the icing on the cake — and I don’t think he actually knows this — we saw the film the other day and they’ve cut the scene. It’s not in the film.”

In 2021, Tom shared a photo on Instagram of himself dressed as Spider-Man carrying Harry on his shoulders. He wrote in the caption, "Today was easily one of the highlights of my career. For those of you that were there, you know what I’m talking about and for those of you that weren’t, you better buckle up!!!”

Sam is a chef

Sam Holland Instagram Tom Holland brother Sam Holland

While his twin has followed Tom into the movie business, Sam is a chef. On Jimmy Kimmel Live! In 2019, Tom said, “My brother Sam is training to be a chef right now. On Spider-Man 2, the studio was like, ‘Would you like a chef?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, but I’ll find my own one.’ And I got them to hire Sam, and he just basically lived at my house and cooked for us every day. It was amazing.”

On his website, Sam explains that he was inspired to cook by their grandmother Tess. When he and Harry were younger, they went into business together as The Twin Bakers, selling food door-to-door until they “became self-conscious" and worried about knocking on the doors of people they went to school with.

However, Sam now bakes on his own. He wrote on his website, “I completed a course at a London culinary school and have worked in the kitchens of the UK’s number one luxury resort hotel and a Michelin-starred London restaurant.”

Paddy is an actor

Andrew Redington/Getty Tom Holland and Paddy Holland during the Pro-Am prior to the BMW PGA Championship in 2023

The youngest Holland brother, Paddy is another who has followed in the footsteps of Tom. He began his acting career as a child, appearing in Harry’s short film Roses for Lily, and also having a small role in the 2018 movie Holmes & Watson, as his mother shared on Instagram.

Not only that, but Paddy also appeared in the Apple TV+ series Invasion in 2021, and the Netflix series Lockwood & Co. in 2023, according to Radio Times.

They support Tom's career

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Sam Holland, Tom Holland and Harry Holland at the Spider-Man: No Way Home Los Angeles Premiere in 2021

All of Tom’s younger brothers are supportive of him, frequently appearing alongside him at events and posting photos with him on social media.

In December 2021, Sam and Harry attended the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside Tom, and Sam posted photos of the three together on Instagram with the caption, “Triple handsome. So proud of @tomholland2013.”

In 2016, Harry shared a throwback photo of the brothers on the set of The Impossible to Instagram, with the four of them standing with their arms around each other.

Sam was once mistaken for Timothée Chalamet

Sam Holland Instagram Sam Holland

Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2019, Tom told the story of how Sam was once mistaken for fellow actor Timothée Chalamet while on vacation in Hawaii. Explaining that Sam wanted to meet girls on their vacation, he said he was happy to serve as a wingman to his younger brothers due to his high profile.

“So this girl walks into the sea, she’s gorgeous, she’s walking over,” Holland said. “She breezes right past me and she goes over to Sam and goes ‘Oh, my God, are you Timothée Chalamet? And he was like ‘Yes, yes I am.’ ”

They run a charity together with their parents

Tom Holland Instagram Tom Holland, Paddy Holland, Sam Holland, and Harry Holland

The four brothers run a charity, The Brothers Trust, together with their parents, who set it up in 2017 with Tom as the focal point. However, they state on their website, “He is ably supported by his younger brothers.”

They go on to say, “Using Tom's reach and popularity, the trust intends to run a number of events each year and the funds raised then being granted to charities who we support.”

They hang out with each other outside of work

Andrew Redington/Getty Tom Holland, Sam Holland and Harry Holland during the Pro-Am prior to the BMW PGA Championship

Although they often work together and have busy schedules, they see each other away from work when they can. In September 2023, Tom and his brothers all attended the PGA Championships in the English village of Virginia Water.

And in 2018, Harry shared a photo on Instagram of all four brothers along with their parents and dog on a beach trip. The caption read, “Holland Clan.”

