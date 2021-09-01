Tom Holland And Zendaya Go Instagram Official With Sweet Birthday Post: 'My MJ'

Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the

Call it Spider-swooning or expert promotion for their forthcoming blockbuster together: Tom Holland and Zendaya are going Instagram official after months of speculation about their off-screen romance.

Considering Holland hasn’t exactly been good at keeping secrets, it was only natural that he would be the one to bring the world into their ― up until this point ― very private relationship.

On Wednesday morning, the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star rang in Zendaya’s 25th birthday with a cute snapshot of the pair looking very much like a couple behind the scenes on set.

“My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays,” wrote Holland, referencing her character in the film franchise who goes by the name Michelle Jones. “Gimme a call when your up xxx.”

In the photo, taken by Zendaya herself in what looks like a dressing room, the former Disney Channel star rests her head on Holland, who dons full Spidey regalia including some movie-magic cuts and scratches.

The newly confirmed couple appear not to be spending her birthday together, as Zendaya is currently filming the upcoming season of HBO’s “Euphoria,” which earned her an Emmy Award last fall.

“No place I’d rather spend my bday,” she wrote on Tuesday night alongside a photo from the set of the teen drama.

(Photo: Zendaya/Instagram)

After years of rumors that the co-stars were more than just friends much like their “Spider-Man” predecessors ― Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst were the first to date IRL, before Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone followed suit ― the two were spotted sharing a kiss at a stoplight in July.

Since then, they’ve been seen out and about multiple times, further fueling the romance rumors with the two ringing in Fourth of July as a duo and attending a wedding together just last month.

While they’ve consistently laughed off the speculation about their personal life over the years, an unnamed source told People back in 2017 after the release of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” that they were very much an item.

Story continues

“They started seeing each other while they were filming ‘Spider-Man,’” the source said at the time. “They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another.”

Zendaya and Holland’s third film together, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which recently debuted its first trailer to much fanfare, hits theaters Dec. 17.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...