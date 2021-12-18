Tom Holland on Wanting To Take a Break From His Career To Start a Family

At just 25 years old, Tom Holland has had a pretty successful acting career. Now he's looking forward to the next chapter in his life: possibly starting a family.

"I've spent the last six years being so focused on my career," The Spider-Man star told People. "I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world."

Holland gushed about being family-oriented, which makes the thought of becoming a dad exciting for him. However, he's in no rush. "I love kids," he continued. "I can't wait to be a dad -- I can wait and I will, but I can't wait! If I'm at a wedding or a party, I'm always at the kids' table hanging out. My dad's been such a great role model for me. I think I've got that from him. So I think I'd be a primary school teacher or something like that."

Aside from his career, the British actor seems focused on Zendaya. After a photo of them kissing leaked over the summer, dating rumors began to circulate. Though the pair have never confirmed the status of their relationship, they often express their love and respect for one another. "My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you, some things never change and good thing," Zendaya recently captioned an Instagram post of Holland.

Catch Holland and Zendaya in Spider-Man: No Way Home, currently in theaters.