Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Recreate 'Spider-Man' Finger Pointing Meme

Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have all come together to recreate one of the most iconic memes on the Internet.

The three generations of Spider-Man posed together for a photo on the official Spider-Man: No Way Home social media, all pointing at each other in the classic style of the meme. The playful image was accompanied by an announcement of the film's arrival on digital on March 22 and on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on April 12.

The original image corresponds to the 1967 Spider-Man cartoon episode Double Identity where Spider-Man's villains attempt to impersonate the hero. In today's current social context, it has often been used to explain when different people or situations denote similarities.

Take a look at the modern-day interpretation of the meme below.

your new lock screen just dropped pic.twitter.com/HwfpDFJl5N — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) February 23, 2022

