Tom Holland Takes Double Bites of the Spiciest Wings on 'Hot Ones'

Tom Holland joins host Sean Evans for the Season 16 finale of First We Feast's Hot Ones, the iconic show with "hot questions and even hotter wings." Holland arrives on the show ahead of the premiere of one of this year's most heavily anticipated films Spider-Man: No Way Home in which he plays Peter Parker.

Describing his heat tolerance, Holland prefaces by saying, "at Nando's I'm a medium, or a hot if I'm feeling adventurous. Extra hot is too far gone for me." Despite that, he's able to power through the gauntlet and even takes a few extra bites along the way, powering through with no milk until he's ultimately hit with "Da Bomb," which he describes as "the worst thing that I've put in my mouth."

In the interview with Evans, Holland touches on several topics including working with Alfred Molina, his relationship with Robert Downey Jr., his favorite movie souvenir, challenges of acting with a mask on, and golf tips. When asked whether Spider-Man: No Way Home was inspired by coming of age movies in the '80s Holland went on to reveal, "The biggest inspiration for me, and my biggest goal for playing Spider-Man was, I really wanted to be this generation's Martin McFly. That's up for everyone else's opinion but I'm really proud of what we did."

Find the full Hot Ones episode above, and expect Spider-Man: No Way Home to arrive in theaters on December 17.

