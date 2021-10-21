Tom Holland Swings Into Another Franchise As Nathan Drake In First 'Uncharted' Trailer

Tom Holland struck gold when he was cast as Spider-Man, but let’s say his “Peter Tingle” needs some work when it comes to choosing roles of the non-superhero variety.

After a string of recent missteps with projects like “Chaos Walking,” “Cherry” and “The Devil All the Time,” Holland has found himself at home with another action-heavy franchise in which he’s once again sent on a globe-trotting adventure under the tutelage of a quasi-father figure.

Sound familiar? Well, this time around he’s playing the wisecracking treasure-seeker Nathan Drake in the film adaptation of the massively popular video game series “Uncharted” ― think the physics-defying action of “Tomb Raider” with a dash of Indiana Jones for the uninitiated.

The long-gestating project, which has been in development for over a decade, now finally has a trailer, which picks up with a young Drake long before we meet him in the video game franchise and on the hunt for a secret bounty.

Joining him is Mark Wahlberg as fellow treasure hunter and mentor Sully ― notably missing the character’s famous mustache ― who was once attached to play Holland’s part before aging out of the role and rejoining the cast back in 2019. The two join forces to pursue “the greatest treasure never found,” which puts them in the crosshairs of a shadowy organization led by Antonio Banderas.

While the action takes place before gamers button-smashed their way through various exotic locales, a handful of moments from the trailer are lifted directly from iconic “Uncharted” set pieces, including the clip’s final seconds that show Holland hanging precariously from a cargo plane.

The cast for the film, which is set to open in theaters Feb. 18, also includes “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” alum Tati Gabrielle as Braddock and “Truth or Dare” star Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazer.

Fans of the video game, which has spawned multiple sequels and spinoffs from developer Naughty Dog, naturally have a treasure trove of opinions about the trailer, with many noting some Spidey similarities.

cant wait for the scene when he’s climbing but the ledge suddenly crumbles and he gotta jump to another ledge https://t.co/19yuYjPtj5 — Ol’ QWERTY Bastard (@TheDillonOne) October 21, 2021

How they got Tom Holland out here doing a spider-man pose in a uncharted movie 💀 pic.twitter.com/50d48rkf4c — Armaan (@Armaan_0333) October 20, 2021

ok you know what? i'm sold on Marky Mark as Sully. it's a complete different take, but i buy him being a dude with a shady past.



Nathan Drake is spiderman without the suit but whatever we'll have to get used to that lol https://t.co/sT9FGKC7uw — Gene Park (@GenePark) October 21, 2021

Tati Gabrielle is in the #Uncharted movie?!?



I LOVE THIS FOR HER! pic.twitter.com/uXehd5q1so — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) October 21, 2021

im skeptical about this movie, but as someone who enjoys uncharted i will watch it and i will point at the screen and be happy for all the references https://t.co/jf1P5Y7tp0 — ʕ •ᴥ•ʔ🔪🎃 (@Rokashi) October 21, 2021

Dear Sony, I fixed the Uncharted Movie for you.



Let me know when you mail my check. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/lYuo6wOm7J — DeVante Chisolm (@devantechisolm) October 21, 2021

