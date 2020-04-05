Tom Holland Is Single Again

Photo credit: Mike Marsland - Getty Images

From ELLE

Tom Holland and his family friend Olivia Bolton were first romantically linked last July, when photos of the two on a date in London's Hyde Park were released on the internet. Now, the two have reportedly called it quits, per The Daily Mail. The Spider-Man: Homecoming star and Bolton are said to have decided they are better off as friends in an amicable breakup.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Tom and Olivia remain very close but decided recently it was best for them to be just friends rather than a couple," a source told the publication.



At the time they were first photographed together, The Sun reported that the two had already been dating for months. Holland and Bolton have been friends since they were children.

"Tom and Olivia’s family have been friends for years, but it took some time for Tom and Olivia to realize the connection between them," a source told the outlet at the time. "Tom’s been dogged with rumors about who he's dating so finally being public with Olivia has been a massive relief for him. All their friends and family think they make a lovely couple. He is totally smitten."

When fans found out about this match, the internet worked its magic: a photo of Bolton and Holland together as kids made the rounds on Twitter.

The confirmation of their relationship followed rumors that Holland was dating his Spiderman co-star Zendaya.

In ELLE's July 2019 issue, Holland said that he is "definitely a relationship person. I’m not the fleeting type at all; it’s not my way of life.”

You Might Also Like