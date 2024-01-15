Tom Holland Says He and Zendaya Watch 'Spider-Man:Homecoming' to Reminisce

On Sunday, January 14, Tom Holland shared a rare insight into how he and girlfriend Zendaya spend their down time while being interviewed on the red carpet at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards. The couple apparently enjoy watching their very first film together, Spider-Man: Homecoming.

“Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spider-Man one and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again,” the actor told Extra. “I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it’s so special. It’s such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth.”

He went on to share that they have watched a lot of each other's work, and the Euphoria actress gave him feedback on his recent project, The Crowded Room.

“She watched [The Crowded Room] with me while we were editing it—I would send her episodes and asked her what she thought, so she definitely has seen it more times than I would have expected her to see it,” he explained.

At the beginning of the new year, Zendaya unfollowed everyone on Instagram, including Holland, leading to rumors that the pair had split up. On Friday, a video of Holland in Los Angeles shared by TMZ shows him being asked if they have “broken up.”

He simply replied, “No, absolutely not.”



There had been rumors that the co-stars were romantically involved since the very first time they were on set together in 2017, but they were not confirmed to be dating until 2021, when they were photographed kissing at a stoplight in Los Angeles. They have since been open about dating, though they tend to keep details of their relationship private.

