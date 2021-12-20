Tom Holland Says He Wants Join the 'Euphoria' Cast

Tom Holland has unveiled he's interested in starring alongside his girlfriend Zendaya in the hit series, Euphoria.

In an interview with IMDb, the two Spider-Man actors sat down to answer questions from their fans. "When will Tom get a cameo on Euphoria?" one asked, followed by Holland's answer: "Listen, I have been petitioning for this for a long time and it has not happened yet, and I'm very disappointed." He added that he's visited the set at least 30 times. Zendaya told her boyfriend: "We should have tried to Easter egg you in there." She joked that she'll "talk to some people" to get him on the series.

The conversation comes just ahead of the anticipated second season of Euphoria, which will premiere on January 9, 2022. Watch the full interview below.