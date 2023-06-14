Tom Holland says he gets more compliments for his Rihanna lip-sync than his movies

Who needs an Avenger when you have the power of Rihanna?

In a new interview, Spider-Man star Tom Holland revealed that despite his turns in blockbuster Marvel movies and critically acclaimed dramas, he receives the most praise for an unexpected performance: his viral rendition of "Umbrella" on Lip Sync Battle.

"It is an interesting one," the 27-year-old British actor told The Hollywood Reporter. "Because I've really worked hard in my career and I've really been calculated in deciding what it is I do and when I do it. And for all the movies that I'm incredibly proud of, the Lip Sync Battle is what I get the most compliments for."

Tom Holland on 'Lip Sync Battle'

Paramount Network Tom Holland on 'Lip Sync Battle'

Holland appeared on the music competition series back in 2017, squaring off against his Spider-Man costar Zendaya. After she lip-synced to "Tyrone" and "24k Magic, Holland put on a showstopping performance that began with "Singin' in the Rain" and transitioned to "Umbrella," with the actor emerging in a bustier and fishnet stockings, expertly thrusting to the beat, and doing a flip with the precision of a dance pro.

"I'm proud of it," Holland said of the memorable moment. "I like that it left a lasting impact. It was an amazing time. My life was changing before my eyes. Spider-Man was coming out. I was on the up. I was getting offers and turning them down for the first time, which was really crazy… I was finally at that stage where I could say, 'Can I bring my friends?' And they'd say, 'Yeah.'"

Holland didn't intend to make a statement on toxic masculinity, recalling that a costume designer put the ensemble together and he didn't give it a second thought. "I don't give a f---," he said. "I've grown up in the most non-toxic-masculine environment possible. I didn't realize what I was doing was so forward-thinking. I was just like, 'Yeah, f--- it, I'll put some fishnets on and dance in the rain. That'll be really fun. I don't care.'"

Admittedly, "You'd never catch me doing that now," Holland said. "Just because I don't want to do a f---ing TV show that I don't need to do. I'd rather go and play golf and live my little private life."

Holland can currently be seen on the Apple TV+ miniseries The Crowded Room, playing Danny Sullivan, a withdrawn teen from Upstate New York who is arrested after a shooting at Rockefeller Center in 1979. Discussions with an investigator (Amanda Seyfried) help him understand his mental health and the events that led up to the crime in the psychological thriller, which is based on the 1981 novel The Minds of Billy Milligan.

Holland recently told EW that the role took a toll on him and shifted how he viewed his own mental health. "I'm no stranger to the physical aspects of the job doing the whole action-movie thing," he said, "but the mental aspect, it really beat me up and it took a long time for me to recover afterwards, to sort of get back to reality."

