Tom Holland says a fourth “Spider-Man ”movie would need to 'do justice to the character'

The actor would love to suit up as Spidey again, but only if the story made sense: "I want to protect his legacy."

Tom Holland isn't ruling out a return to playing Spider-Man — as long as the story is up to snuff.



Speaking to reporters at a recent Critics Choice Association press conference, Holland addressed his potential future as Peter Parker. Official plans have yet to be announced, but the actor confirmed that he's had discussions about where the wall-crawler's story might go next.



"All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character," Holland told reporters, according to Collider. "Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing. I feel very protective over Spider-Man. I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy."

Holland added that he "won't make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character."



Chuck Zlotnick/Columbia Pictures Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'

Still, the actor hopes a fourth movie happens.



"If we can figure that out, I would be a fool not to put the suit back on again because I owe everything to Spider-Man," he said. "I love the character and the people I get to work with. So, I would love to tell another story, but I'll only tell it if we can find the right one."



Holland has starred in three solo Spider-Man films, beginning with 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. (He's also popped up in several other Marvel movies, including Avengers: Endgame and Captain America: Civil War.) After his most recent outing, 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, producer Amy Pascal said that a new trilogy was in the works, with Holland set to reprise his role. But so far, nothing official has been announced.



Story continues

Earlier this year, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told EW that plans for Spidey's next appearance were still in the writing phase.

"All I will say is that we have the story," Feige said in February. "We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now."



Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content:

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.