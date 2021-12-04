Tom Holland says a driver told him he'd get the part of Spider-Man because he wasn't 'so good-looking'

Spider-Man, Spider-Man, met a talkative driver, man...

So begins a story Tom Holland recounted on The Graham Norton Show this week, recalling a bit of his experience landing the part of the Marvel hero. As the actor remembers, the driver chauffeuring him to his final audition was "a little bit too honest," and would not stop talking to him on the way to his next round with the casting folks.

"He's chatting to me, chatting to me, chatting to me, and I'm a polite person, but I also want to be like, 'Mate, please shut up. I'm trying to learn my lines,'" Holland said.

SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME

Jay Maidment/Sony Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man: Far from Home'

But it gets better (or worse): "He's looking at me in the mirror... and he goes, 'You know what, kid? I think you're gonna get it,'" said Holland. "And I was excited to hear that."

But when he asked why, the driver replied, "I think you're gonna get it because the kid that I just drove there? He is so good-looking."

Of course, that backhanded compliment proved prescient, as Holland ultimately won the role, and will apparently hold it for quite some time.

"I was like, 'Jeez. Thank you, that's exactly the confidence boost I need,'" he quipped on the show.

But the story doesn't end there. The actor encountered the driver again "a few months later," as he recalls, while working on his first movie as the web-slinging crime fighter.

"And he goes, 'I told you!'" Holland said. "I was like, 'What did you tell me? That I was gonna get the part or that I was ugly?'"

Well, it's good to stay humble, as they say. Holland's third solo Spider-Man film, No Way Home, slings into theaters Dec. 17.

Watch the full clip from The Graham Norton Show below.

