Tom Holland reveals one of Benedict Cumberbatch's acting "secrets"

Spider-Man star Tom Holland has revealed one of Benedict Cumberbatch's acting "secrets".

Speaking at a recent SAG-AFTRA Foundation event (December 1) to promote his latest Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room, the actor shared how the Doctor Strange star helped him to cry on set.

"Benedict Cumberbatch is someone that I asked for advice a lot about acting. I went through a phase where I was really really struggling to cry, in my personal life also," he began.

"It was really affecting me on set because I would really just worry about crying scenes and worry and worry and worry and I would worry so much that I would almost like worry myself out of tears."

Holland went on to describe how Cumberbatch's award-winning performance in The Imitation Game inspired him. "There is that beautiful scene at the end of the film where he breaks down and I just remember watching that as a kid just sort of being blown away by it," he said.

While working together on the 2017 thriller The Current War, the actor revealed how his co-star subsequently taught him to overcome his fear of crying, saying: "The technique that he told me was this kind of thing that he's able to do with his diaphragm which is almost like laughing. I'm probably giving away his secrets here.

"He would do this thing where he would kind of simulate laughing and he would breathe really really quickly and that would sort of, I guess bring the emotion to the surface and then he could just take it and ride the wave from there.

"I'd started doing that and I love crying scenes now. I love it, I feel really confident. It's something I really feel like I have in my wheelhouse. I don't have to draw on past experiences or personal matters anymore, which is really important, especially for a show like this."

Holland recently addressed his future as Spider-Man, saying he'd love to return if they could find the right story. "I love the character and the people I get to work with. So, I would love to tell another story, but I'll only tell it if we can find the right one," he said (via Collider).

The Crowded Room is available to watch on Apple TV+.

