Tom Holland Reveals He Farted on Zendaya While Filming Spider-Man Stunt

Tom Holland and Zendaya are having quite the experience on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

While filming the newest Spider-Man movie, in which Holland and Zendaya star as Peter Parker and Mary Jane, respectively, Holland farted on his costar, he revealed.

"I farted, I farted on [Zendaya] unfortunately," Holland, 25, told Sirius XM host Jessica Shaw during a Town Hall event Friday. "It's tough. The suit's tight, the harness squeezes it out."

The moment happened while the pair and actor Jacob Batalon, who plays Parker's best friend Ned Leeds, were swinging together for a stunt.

When asked if he admitted to the stinky move or was "ratted out", Holland said, "No, I fessed up. Immediately I was like 'Oh, sorry about that. That's my bad.'"

Zendaya, 25, suggested she immediately knew who it was. "It was very obvious, I felt the rattle."

Holland and Zendaya also opened up about their height difference while speaking with Sirius XM.

Shaw referenced an on-screen kiss between the two and pointed noted that audiences have noticed Zendaya is taller.

"Not that much taller," Holland insisted. "Let's put this out there. Maybe like an inch or two at best. It's not like, people say like, 'How did you guys kiss? It must have been so difficult.' "

Shaw replied, "What I'm saying is I'm always fascinated by — because it's such a misogynistic thing that like, 'Oh my God, the woman [is taller],' and it is so problematic."

Holland added that "it's a stupid assumption" that their height difference would be an issue.

"This is normal, too," Zendaya added. "My mom is taller than my dad. My mom's taller than everyone."

Holland shared that he was shorter than many of the actresses who auditioned for the role of MJ.

"To be fair, I am quite short," he continued. "So maybe that was a decision [director] Jon Watts made and something he was aware of and wanted to break the stereotype. I think it's great."

Of their on-screen kiss, Zendaya added, "It's a nice sweet moment between them."

It looks like Holland and Zendaya's costars are fans of their chemistry.

J.B. Smoove — who plays Mr. Dell in the new Spider-Man movies, including the forthcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home — told Entertainment Tonight in November that the two are the "most adorable couple ever in the history of adorableness."

"I love those two. I love them so much," Smoove, 55, continued.

Smoove, who is married to Shahidah Omar, also revealed the relationship advice he gave Holland and Zendaya. "Have time for love but have time for laughter. Laughter. Smiles. Stress-free lifestyle, you know. Find out about each other and find some way to keep watering that seed and keep growing and growing."

A source previously told PEOPLE in July 2017 that Zendaya and Holland were dating.

Zendaya and Holland's third Spider-Man movie together, No Way Home, opens on Dec. 17.