Tom Holland Is Pretty Much *Always* Gazing Lovingly At Zendaya

Aryelle Siclait
·5 min read
Photo credit: Christine Giordano / Getty
Photo credit: Christine Giordano / Getty

In November, Spider-Man: No Way Home costars, Zendaya and Tom Holland, finally confirmed they’re in a relationship to the elation (and vindication) of fans who’ve suspected it since 2017.

Now you’re morally obligated to forget you ever heard those rumors about Zendaya and Euphoria costar Jacob Elordi dating and the fact that Tom was spotted with an unnamed blonde woman in 2019, because this, THIS is the real deal. After all, it’s like a rule: You can’t play Spider-Man and MJ and not date. Don’t quote me, but I think it’s in the contract.

The couple has been real lowkey all these years. And even since making things public, they’re hardly making out on the street (except for that one time in Tom’s car).

“The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own," Zendaya said in Tom’s November GQ profile. "Loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other.”

But since confirming their romance, they’ve given a bit more, seemingly more comfortable being intimate under everyone's watchful eyes with a handhold here or a hand on the back there, and even these small gestures reflect a deep love— something Karen Donaldson’s more than familiar with.

The body language expert took a look at the couple’s gestures over the last few years and explained what it means for their relationship they've worked these past years to protect.

Zendaya and Tom are completely in sync.

In recent photos snapped by the paparazzi, the couple was seen walking near Tom's home in the UK. Zendaya kept an arm around Tom's waist as they walked in step.

"They are walking in stride with each other," notes Donaldson. "Their steps are mimicking one another, which signals balance in their relationship. They are each other's equal. There is no power struggle." Body language like this typically signals a couple is on the same page and they each take the other's opinions and desires into careful consideration.

"You will also see that there is no gap between the two of them as they walk which indicates happiness and closeness in a relationship," she adds.

They're each other's comfort zones.

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images
Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Like you, Tom too is awestruck by Zendaya. "Tom is looking directly at Zendaya in her face, all while smiling, a more starstruck-type smile which is telling us that he may be her biggest fan," says Donaldson. However, there's a chance that he's looking to her for comfort too, something Donaldson picks up on because Tom's hand is in his pocket—a move people rely on to appear more confident than they're actually feeling.

Zendaya’s hand is telling too. "If you look, her hand is not naturally placed on her leg," Donaldson points out. "Her fingers are outstretched and more rigid which tell us she may be feeling the same way."

Zendaya brings levity to the relationship.

Photo credit: Cindy Ord - Getty Images
Photo credit: Cindy Ord - Getty Images

The smile on her face is a big giveaway, but the angle of her leg is a biggie too, says Donaldson. "Zendaya’s leg is crossed in the direction of Tom which tells us that she wants to be there with him and that she feels united," she says. By angling her knee toward him, she communicates that Tom is on her mind and her laughing in his direction and bumping him with her elbow shows she wants to lift his mood.

"Tom sits with his legs open, but open in a limited way—not the regular manspread—telling us he’s holding back a little and is reserved." Zendaya puts him at ease.

Tom's smitten.

Photo credit: Karwai Tang - Getty Images
Photo credit: Karwai Tang - Getty Images

"Tom's body is completely turned toward Zendaya's and he’s in her physical space which tells us that he’s completely into her," says Donaldson.

Even with a hoard of cameras in front of them at the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere, Tom seems completely unaffected and is focusing instead on Zendaya. Angles are a big deal when it comes to body language, to have someone's head and shoulders turned to face his partner's means he's pretty loved up.

There's been a great deal of love between them for some time.

Photo credit: NurPhoto - Getty Images
Photo credit: NurPhoto - Getty Images


"When you look at this image and the pose, it may initially suggest a chummy-friendship-type relationship, however, if you look closer there are a few cues that tell us it’s not," says Donaldson of this 2017 pic.

"Happy couples reduce the space between each other by all means necessary," she points out and Zendaya's lean on Tom's shoulder, while not outright romantic, is a giveaway because of the lack of space between their bodies.

They trust each other completely.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

First, I'll give you a moment to swoon over that caption.

Now, onto the body language: "Zendaya is in total admiration of Tom as you can see in her face behind the camera," says Donaldson. "Her smile is full, and she’s extremely excited in that moment, you can see through the deepness of her smile lines (Nasolabial folds)."

Because Zendaya is resting her head on the crook of Tom's neck, Donaldson can tell they're comfortable with intimacy and have a deep trust between them. They feel "close and safe" when they're together.

You Might Also Like

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • New Filings Shed Light on How Much Money Donald Trump Really Has in the Bank

    Documents released by New York's attorney general illustrate former President Trump's liquid assets as of 2020

  • Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' First Days as Parents to Their Baby Girl

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas surprised the world last week when they announced they had quietly welcomed their first child via surrogate. People has more details now on the two's first day as parents to their baby girl (!) and their feelings generally going into parenthood.

  • Driver who ran over man stabbing woman to death in Maida Vale, London, urges police to de-arrest him

    A driver who ran over a man who was stabbing a woman to death in west London has pleaded with police to de-arrest him. The motorist, identified only as Abraham, said he "just wanted to stop him hurting anybody further" and it was "never my intention to harm" knifeman Leon McCaskre. McCaskre was hit by a Renault Clio and died at the scene after he had repeatedly stabbed his ex-partner, Yasmin Chkaifi, on Chippenham Road in Maida Vale.

  • Vancouver Canucks name former agent Emilie Castonguay assistant GM

    VANCOUVER — Emilie Castonguay never let being a woman get in the way as she blazed a trail through the hockey world — and she doesn't expect gender to be an issue as she continues her journey. On Monday she became the first female assistant general manager in Vancouver Canucks history. “I never really thought about gender when I was going through my journey. I had a very non-binary approach to it in the sense that I wanted to do something in hockey and I wanted it to mean something to me. I neve

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday night, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. While it wasn't as impressive as the 35-point deficit LA rallied from against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, it wa

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • Landeskog, Avalanche beat Blackhawks for 9th straight win

    CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored two power-play goals, and the Colorado Avalanche topped the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Western Conference-leading Colorado extended its point streak to 15 games (14-0-1), surviving a wild finish. J.T. Compher and Alex Newhook also scored, and Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar added empty-netters. Pavel Francouz made 39 saves. The Avalanche played without center Nathan MacKinnon, who missed the first of at least three game

  • Capitals beat Stars, former teammate Holtby 5-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists and Vitek Vanecek had 30 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Washington Capitals beat former teammate Braden Holtby and the Dallas Stars 5-0 on Friday night. Trevor van Riemsdyk, Tom Wilson, John Carlson and Connor McMichael also scored for the Capitals, who won in regulation for the first time since Jan. 15. Evgeny Kuznetsov also had two assists. Holtby allowed all five goals and stopped 22 shots before being replaced afte

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank

  • McKeever, Arendz highlight Canada's 12-person Para nordic squad for Beijing

    Led by a pair of former flag-bearers in Brian McKeever and Mark Arendz, Canada's Para nordic team for the 2022 Beijing Paralympics was announced on Wednesday. The 12-person team includes 10 Paralympic veterans and two rookies. The team set a national record with 16 medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. "This is an experienced group of athletes who have won medals under the most intense pressure at major international competitions including multiple times at the Paralympic Games," said Kate Boyd,

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign all-star wide receiver Kamar Jorden

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed all-star wide receiver Kamar Jorden. Jorden was eligible to become a free agent the next month but is opting to remain with Calgary. The 32-year-old joined the Stampders in 2014 and has helped the team win two Grey Cups (in 2014 and 2018). Jorden hauled in 53 passes for 767 yards and four touchdowns in 11 starts last season and was named a West Division all-star for the second time in his career. In 43 career games, the native of Darby, Pa., has 20

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leafs edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs mixed up their line combinations in the hopes of harvesting a more balanced attack. Still, the familiarity of their top players performing together on the power play produced a shootout win Wednesday. The Maple Leafs still needed shootout goals from Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews to score a 4-3 victory over the pesky Anaheim Ducks, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to send the game into overtime before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of pr

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t

  • Olympic dreams come true for Kosovo skier Kiana Kryeziu

    BROD, Kosovo (AP) — Competing in the giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics will be a giant step for 17-year-old Kiana Kryeziu and her country of Kosovo. Kryeziu is the first female athlete from Kosovo at the Winter Games after she met the qualifying standard during races held in Italy. “I really didn’t expect it would happen this early," Kryeziu told The Associated Press. "It was one of my biggest goals. It was one of my dreams and now all is becoming reality.” Not that it's been easy, she said,

  • China less worried about global criticism these Olympics

    When Beijing was awarded the 2008 Summer Olympics, the International Olympic Committee predicted the Games could improve human rights, and Chinese politicians hinted at the same. Such talk is all but absent this time as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics open in just over a week. The Games are a reminder of both China’s rise and its disregard for civil liberties, which has prompted a diplomatic boycott led by the U.S. Rights groups have documented forced labor, mass detentions and torture, and the

  • Graham, Valanciunas push Pelicans past Pacers, 117-113

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devonte Graham scored 25 points, Josh Hart had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Indiana Pacers 117-113 on Monday night. Graham, who was questionable before the game because of a sore left ankle, started and went 5 of 9 from 3-point range on a night when the rest of his team missed 20 of 21 from deep. Hart, who briefly left the game in the third quarter after turning his left ankle, returned in the fourth quarter and immediately hit the Pelic

  • Cleveland Guardians sign lease agreement through 2036

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians have reached an agreement to extend their lease at its downtown ballpark through at least 2036 while making improvements to the facility, team owner and CEO Paul Dolan announced Thursday. Team officials said they've obtained financing to renovate Progressive Field, a ballpark that opened for play in 1994. The cost of the improvements has been estimated at just over $200 million. Renovation work is expected to begin after the 2022 season. “We are confident