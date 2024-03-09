Tom Holland Posts Sweet Tribute to Zendaya Ahead of Oscars Weekend

On Saturday, Tom Holland celebrated girlfriend Zendaya with an Instagram Story about her new film Challengers, reposting a Reel from Zendaya fan page @slaylikedaya. The series of video clips was from the movie and behind-the-scenes footage originally shared by the film's Instagram account.

Holland posted it and tagged the @challengersmovie account, adding a series of heart-eyed emojis to emphasize his love.

Instagram

The sports drama directed by Luca Guadagnino is set for release in April and is also starring Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist.

Holland is clearly following his girlfriend's fan pages, but she stopped following him in January on Instagram—along with everyone else. This started rumors that the couple had split up, but sources have denied that they're no longer together. And they still discuss one another while promoting their projects.

At the Critics Choice Awards this year, Holland told Extra, “Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spider-Man 1 and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again. I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it’s so special. It’s such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth.”

He also shared she gave him feedback on his series The Crowded Room before its release.

“She watched [The Crowded Room] with me while we were editing it—I would send her episodes and asked her what she thought, so she definitely has seen it more times than I would have expected her to see it,” he explained

The couple have been rumored to have been dating as early as 2017, but were photographed sharing a kiss in Los Angeles in 2021, confirming their romance.

