Tom Holland Opens Up About ‘Being Happy And In Love’ With Zendaya

Tom Holland and Zendaya are far from hiding their relationship anymore, although they don’t share too much about it in interviews. But while doing press for The Crowded Room, Holland offered a little insight to Buzzfeed on how happy in love he is with Zendaya.

He was asked whether he has rizz, Gen Z slang for charisma, especially when flirting.

“I have no rizz whatsoever, I have limited rizz,” he started. “I need you to fall in love with me, really, for it to work. So, long game. Probably making a movie with each other—it definitely helps when the characters are falling in love with one another, you can sort of blur the lines a little bit. That's kind of where my rizz is at. And, you know, I'm locked up. I'm happy and in love so I've got no need for rizz.”

Buzzfeed noted that later in the interview, he shared a little more about his life with Zendaya and how often she messages him. She sends him the most memes: “It's nonstop,” he said. “She sends me too much, it's like, I can't keep up! I delete my Instagram for days at a time. I download it to post and then I have to check my messages, and I'll have hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of things from her.”

This wasn't the only recent interview where Holland discussed Zendaya. He told RadioTimes in an interview published on June 2 that Zendaya was wonderful for putting up with his The Crowded Room haircut, along with his grappling with the role's impact off-camera.

“In my career, I've always felt like I've been very good at leaving work at work, and for the first time with The Crowded Room it really did start bleeding into my personal life,” he started. “And I think a large reason for that is when you make a film, it only takes four months, and that would be considered a long film. But The Crowded Room, it’s 10 months of playing this character, day in and day out. I really did find myself kind of morphing with him in certain moments. And obviously I had that crazy hairstyle.”



“I would come home from work and I would see myself in the mirror and I would see him,” he continued. “So it did take a while to figure out how to put him to bed and wake Tom up and get on with my life and be myself. But I figured it out and was very happy and healthy. And also I had the bangs. Bless Zendaya, she had a lot to put up with, with me looking like that for 10 months, it was rough. I don't like my hair being that dark. I really like how my hair is like my mum's, kind of red. Yeah, it was tough. That was a part of the show that I don’t miss for sure.”

