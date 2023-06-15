Tom Holland Has His Say On Negative Reviews For His New Show The Crowded Room

Tom Holland at the premiere of The Crowded Room

Tom Holland at the premiere of The Crowded Room

Tom Holland is not letting the negativity surrounding his new show The Crowded Room get him down.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this month, the Apple TV+ project was met with a pretty brutal reception from critics, leading to it debuting with a lowly 8% score on the reviews website Rotten Tomatoes.

“It’s so funny. Obviously, [when] The Crowded Room came out, we didn’t have very favourable reviews,” the Spider-Man actor told Live With Kelly And Mark.

“So the press story was that I have taken this year off because of the reviews. But I’m eight months into my year off. I’ve been chilling at home in London, going to Grand Prixs, playing golf…”

The Crowded Room’s Rotten Tomatoes score has crept up to a healthier 32% since its debut, while it has a much more impressive 90% when it comes to audience scores, which Tom also addressed.

He said: “I would like to say a massive thank you to my fans, and the people that have seen the show…

“I feel so grateful that I have a wonderful community of people that support me and are there for me, so I’m honoured and really excited for the rest of the show to come out.”

The British star takes centre stage in the new series, playing Danny Sullivan, a man who is arrested for his involvement in a New York City shooting.

Tom previously revealed that his intense work on The Crowded Room led to him taking an extended hiatus from the spotlight.

“We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before,” Tom explained. “And then on top of that, being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day problems that come with any film set, just added that extra level of pressure.

“But I really enjoyed it, I loved the learning curve of becoming a producer. I’m no stranger to hard work, I’ve always lived by this idea that hard work is good work. And I really enjoyed it.”

“But then again, the show did break me,” he added.

The Crowded Room is streaming now on Apple TV+.

READ MORE: