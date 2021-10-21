Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg embark on rip-roaring treasure hunt in first Uncharted trailer

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg are one step closer to reaching a coveted treasure: bringing the Uncharted movie to the screen after more than a decade of effort.

The first Uncharted trailer, inspired by the popular video game franchise about treasure-seeking adventurer Nathan Drake, dropped Thursday — and it's full of Easter eggs and call-outs to the source material.

The movie stars Holland as a younger Nathan, who, in the games, believes himself to be a descendant of Sir Francis Drake. He's not your Indiana Jones-type explorer. He's a more street smart, smooth-talking tomb raider. Wahlberg, meanwhile, plays Victor "Sully" Sullivan, Drake's wisecracking mentor and treasure-hunting partner.

The two will pair up to track down "the greatest treasure never found," and unearth clues to finding Nathan's long-lost brother, Sam. "If we find that gold, we find him too," Sully says. Of course, they aren't the only ones looking for this treasure. In comes Antonio Banderas.

Showing how the movie seeks to adapt the games, the trailer features a moment where Nathan's battle on an airplane shoves him out into the open air along with cargo. He's forced to climb from crate to crate to get back to safety. This is a sequence lifted from the third Uncharted game, Drake's Deception.

We also get a glimpse of Nathan gazing upon a pirate ship, and there was a pirate ship in Uncharted 4: Thief's End, which also happened to bring in the Nathan-Sam brotherly relationship. And we see Nathan and Sully blending in at a high-end auction to snag an artifact, which is something these two regularly did in the games.

Based on our own clues that we saw throughout production of the movie, we know the treasure has something to do with famed explorer Ferdinand Magellan.

Ruben Fleischer directs Uncharted, which also stars Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle. The film is set to open in theaters Feb. 18.

