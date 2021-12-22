Tom Holland Follows Through On Promise To Boy Who Saved Sister From Dog Attack

Tom Holland recently celebrated a real-life superhero on the set of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

In July 2020, Bridger Walker, who was just 6 years old at the time, saved his little sister from a dog attack outside their Cheyenne, Wyoming, home.

He was mauled by the dog and underwent surgery that required more than 90 stitches. Asked by his dad, Robert Walker, why he jumped between his little sister and the animal, Bridger reportedly told him, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.”

At the time, Bridger’s family mentioned that he’s an Avengers fan, prompting actors from the franchise, including Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, to praise his bravery. Holland offered to bring him on the “Spider-Man” set.

Robert Walker posted on Instagram over the weekend that Holland had delivered on that promise, inviting Bridger and his family to the set.

“When we first arrived on set, I was a little apprehensive that once the “curtain was pulled back” that the magic of the movies would be lost for the kids,” Walker wrote. “The opposite was true!”

He said Bridger even got a chance to “web swing with his hero” and thanked Holland, his co-star Zendaya and all the cast and crew who were “willing to stop a very busy day of shooting to make my little boy smile.” He added that the movie’s entire cast and crew “made our kids feel like stars.”

See photos from the adventure below.

