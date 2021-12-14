Tom Holland Did The Most Boyfriend Thing To Zendaya After Snowboard Injury

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” star Tom Holland may not have used his best spidey-sense after a recent snowboarding accident ― but it made for a fun story on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Monday. (Watch the video below.)

Holland explained that as soon as shooting for the movie wrapped, he took to the slopes because “my contract’s up, so finally I’m allowed to do things I couldn’t do before.”

The actor apparently took a tumble, because he FaceTimed Zendaya, his girlfriend and co-star, with blood “all over” his face, she explained on the show.

“I answer the phone and he’s covered in blood and it’s, ‘What are you doing?’” Zendaya continued.

“And I’m like, ‘How cool is this?’” Holland replied.

Kimmel was amused.

“That’s a very actor-y thing to do,” the host said. “Instead of the hospital, you call your girlfriend to FaceTime and show her how much blood” is on your face.

Fast-forward to 6:06 for the snowboard segment. Or watch the whole fun interview:

Holland also has had at least one blood-free downhill moment, apparently.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

