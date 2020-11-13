Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley's delayed film Chaos Walking gets first poster

From Digital Spy

Fear not, Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley fans... Chaos Walking is still happening, apparently – as the film's first poster has finally ben revealed.

Based on Patrick Ness's 2008 novel The Knife of Never Letting Go, the eagerly-anticipated sci-fi outing follows Todd Hewitt (Holland), a young man who lives on a distant planet called New World.

Since he was young, he has always been told that women were wiped out by a deadly pathogen, and that the same substance is said to have also created Noise, a special ability that enables people to hear others' – and animals' – thoughts.





That is until, one day, he stumbles across a woman named Viola Eade (Ridley), who seems to be unaffected by Noise and creates a patch of silence around her, too. Together, the pair embark on a journey that opens their eyes to the true secrets of their mysterious home.



"No one escapes the Noise," the ominous-looking artwork reads, framed by one half of Ridley's face and one half of Holland's.

Edge of Tomorrow's Doug Liman directed the movie, working with a screenplay from the material's original author Ness and Spider-Man: Homecoming scribe Christopher Ford.





Both the Star Wars actor and Marvel star signed on to the project way back in 2016, and were joined shortly thereafter by the likes of The Outsider's Cynthia Erivo, David Oyelowo, Demián Bichir and Doctor Strange's Mads Mikkelsen.

Principal photography wrapped in November 2017, but due to Ridley's commitment to filming The Rise of Skywalker and the fact that Holland was due to reprise his role as Peter Parker again, reshoots were put off until April 2019.

It has been reported that The Girl in the Spider's Web director Fede Álvarez helmed these reshoots.

