Tom Hoge rides a pair of eagles to 63, Las Vegas lead

  • Tom Hoge tees off on the 13th hole during the first round of the Shriners Children's Open golf tournament at TPC Summerlin, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)
    1/8

    Shriners Childrens Open Golf

    Tom Hoge tees off on the 13th hole during the first round of the Shriners Children's Open golf tournament at TPC Summerlin, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tom Hoge lines his shot at the 18th hole during the first round of the Shriners Children's Open golf tournament at TPC Summerlin, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)
    2/8

    Shriners Childrens Open Golf

    Tom Hoge lines his shot at the 18th hole during the first round of the Shriners Children's Open golf tournament at TPC Summerlin, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tom Kim, center, of South Korea, and Max Homa, right, walk down the fairway at the ninth hole during the first round of the Shriners Children's Open golf tournament at TPC Summerlin, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)
    3/8

    Shriners Childrens Open Golf

    Tom Kim, center, of South Korea, and Max Homa, right, walk down the fairway at the ninth hole during the first round of the Shriners Children's Open golf tournament at TPC Summerlin, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Si Woo Kim, left, and Tom Kim, both of South Korea, walk along the fairway at the ninth hole during the first round of the Shriners Children's Open golf tournament at TPC Summerlin, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)
    4/8

    Shriners Childrens Open Golf

    Si Woo Kim, left, and Tom Kim, both of South Korea, walk along the fairway at the ninth hole during the first round of the Shriners Children's Open golf tournament at TPC Summerlin, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Si Woo Kim, left, of South Korea, confers with his caddie at the ninth hole during the first round of the Shriners Children's Open golf tournament at TPC Summerlin, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)
    5/8

    Shriners Childrens Open Golf

    Si Woo Kim, left, of South Korea, confers with his caddie at the ninth hole during the first round of the Shriners Children's Open golf tournament at TPC Summerlin, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Patrick Rodgers tees off on the ninth hole during the first round of the Shriners Children's Open golf tournament at TPC Summerlin, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)
    6/8

    Shriners Childrens Open Golf

    Patrick Rodgers tees off on the ninth hole during the first round of the Shriners Children's Open golf tournament at TPC Summerlin, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Patrick Cantlay walks away after putting at the 11th hole during the first round of the Shriners Children's Open golf tournament at TPC Summerlin, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)
    7/8

    Shriners Childrens Open Golf

    Patrick Cantlay walks away after putting at the 11th hole during the first round of the Shriners Children's Open golf tournament at TPC Summerlin, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tom Kim, of Seoul, Korea, hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the first round of the Shriners Children's Open golf tournament at TPC Summerlin, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)
    8/8

    Shriners Childrens Open Golf

    Tom Kim, of Seoul, Korea, hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the first round of the Shriners Children's Open golf tournament at TPC Summerlin, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tom Hoge tees off on the 13th hole during the first round of the Shriners Children's Open golf tournament at TPC Summerlin, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)
Tom Hoge lines his shot at the 18th hole during the first round of the Shriners Children's Open golf tournament at TPC Summerlin, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)
Tom Kim, center, of South Korea, and Max Homa, right, walk down the fairway at the ninth hole during the first round of the Shriners Children's Open golf tournament at TPC Summerlin, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)
Si Woo Kim, left, and Tom Kim, both of South Korea, walk along the fairway at the ninth hole during the first round of the Shriners Children's Open golf tournament at TPC Summerlin, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)
Si Woo Kim, left, of South Korea, confers with his caddie at the ninth hole during the first round of the Shriners Children's Open golf tournament at TPC Summerlin, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)
Patrick Rodgers tees off on the ninth hole during the first round of the Shriners Children's Open golf tournament at TPC Summerlin, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)
Patrick Cantlay walks away after putting at the 11th hole during the first round of the Shriners Children's Open golf tournament at TPC Summerlin, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)
Tom Kim, of Seoul, Korea, hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the first round of the Shriners Children's Open golf tournament at TPC Summerlin, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)
·3 min read

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tom Hoge wanted to be sure to take advantage of pristine conditions Thursday morning in Las Vegas. He did more than he expected, making two eagles on his way to an 8-under 63 for a one-shot lead in the Shriners Children's Open.

One of the eagles came with a gap wedge in his hand, part of a six-hole stretch he played in 6-under par in the middle of his round at the TPC Summerlin.

The other eagle was a 35-foot putt down the hill on the par-5 16th. Equally important, Hoge kept bogeys off his card.

Presidents Cup partners Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim ganged up on Max Homa in a group that brought back memories and stories from Quail Hollow two weeks ago. Si Woo Kim had a 64 and was tied for second with Maverick McNealy, while Tom Kim had a 65 and Homa didn't fare too badly with a 67.

Homa went 4-0 in his Presidents Cup debut, beating Tom Kim in singles. But it was Tom Kim who delivered the best moment when he made a 10-foot birdie putt on the final hole, slamming his cap to the ground to celebrate a win with Si Woo Kim as his partner.

“We still talk about the Presidents Cup, like some holes,” Si Woo Kim said. “Then I finish the hole, and Tom came over on 18 and I said, ‘If you make that one, I got to ask you to go throw the hat like the last hole Saturday.’”

McNealy now lives in Las Vegas and had more support than usual for a Thursday morning, a gallery he figures will grow on the weekend if he keeps this up.

Defending champion Sungjae Im joined Tom Kim in the large group at 65, particularly impressive because he played in the afternoon when low scores were harder to find.

Patrick Cantlay, who has a win and two runner-up finishes in his four appearances at the TPC Summerlin, had a steady diet of birdie chances from the 15- to 20-foot range and had to settle for a 67.

The low round for Hoge was unexpected because he had been fishing off the coast of Mexico the last two weeks, wanting to put the golf clubs away after a long season. He was in the mix for a Presidents Cup pick, though the oversight was not a surprise because he hadn't played well enough since his inaugural PGA Tour victory at Pebble Beach in early February.

“I didn't know where things would stand coming out today,” Hoge said.

He holed a 25-foot birdie putt on No. 6, then hit a gap wedge from 110 yards on No. 7 that hit the middle of the pin and crashed into the left side of the cup for eagle.

He followed with three more birdies over the next four holes, and then picked up a bonus with fast eagle putt on the 16th.

“It was an interesting day,” Hoge said. “I feel like I missed some very makeable birdie putts, but I holed some real nice, long ones for eagle on 16 and some other long ones. Certainly happy with the score, but I’ve got to make a lot of birdies the next few days.”

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • Vegas guy Maverick McNealy hits first ball Monday morning at just-reopened TPC Summerlin, then shoots bogey-free 64 to start 2022 Shriners Children’s Open

    It was in 2017 that the ex-Stanford golfer "packed up everything I owned" and moved to Las Vegas.

  • Sungjae Im nearly makes ridiculous blind eagle after drive lands under cart path

    Sungjae Im was inches from an eagle on Thursday at the Shriners Children's Open.

  • Plaintiffs argue Alex Jones should pay $500 million in damages in Sandy Hook defamation trial

    The plaintiffs' attorney in a defamation trial against Alex Jones argued the conspiracy theorist should pay more than half a billion dollars to victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting for calling the massacre a hoax. "It is your job to make sure he understands the wreckage he has caused," the attorney, Chris Mattei, told the Connecticut jury during his closing argument Thursday at a trial to determine how much the Infowars host should pay in damages. A judge last year found Jones and Infowars' parent company, Free Speech Systems, liable in the defamation lawsuit, with plaintiffs that include an FBI agent who responded to the scene and eight families of victims that Jones called actors.

  • Alex Jones’ lawyer says he is a ‘mad prophet’ like The Handmaid’s Tale author Margaret Atwood or George Orwell

    “There have always been creative geniuses in the world,” Jones’ attorney Norm Pattis says

  • Kourtney Kardashian Is Embracing Her 'Thicker Body' Since Gaining 20 Lbs.: 'I Love Being Curvier'

    In Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian said she used to be “stuck on the number” on the scale, but is now "so into" her fuller figure

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Michael Bublé takes jab at Johnny Gaudreau, pokes fun at Flames' arena

    Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 3 Blue Jays X-factors in wild-card series vs. Mariners

    These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-acquire Darby Jr. from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.