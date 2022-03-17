Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are engaged, apparently

Photo credit: Getty Images

Shippers of Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton's relationship will be happy to hear the pair are reportedly engaged!

After Tom and Zawe held hands on the BAFTAs red carpet over the weekend, news broke that the 41-year-old actor apparently got down on one knee and asked Zawe, 37, to be his wife.

According to The Mirror, "The pair were congratulated by industry friends at the EE BAFTAs 2022 on Sunday night," adding that while she "concealed her stunning diamond-encrusted ring from photographers on the red carpet... Zawe's ring is clearly visible" in photos from later on in the night.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Tom and Zawe were first linked in 2019 after starring in the West End production of Betrayal together in London, with romance rumours beginning to circulate. A source told The Sun at the time, "Tom really has fallen for Zawe in a big way. They’ve actually been together for more than six months."

By September 2021, they were pictured on a beach holiday in Ibiza together, spotted kissing while having a swim in the ocean, before going red carpet official a few weeks later.

Photo credit: Getty Images

So far, neither Tom or Zawe have confirmed the news, but fans have noticed a pretty impressive ring on Zawe's finger in this second photo with AJ Odudu:

Recently, an insider told The Sun of their relationship, "They are very well suited and enjoy the quieter side of life away from the glitz and glamour of the showbiz world."

Congrats, guys!

We have reached out to reps for comment.





