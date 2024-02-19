Tom Hiddleston Praises Fiancée Zawe Ashton at 2024 People's Choice Awards: 'None of This Makes Sense Without You'

"Thank you for your love and support every step of the way," the 'Loki' star told partner on Sunday while accepting the award for sci-fi/fantasy show of the year

Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty, Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston gave a touching shout-out to his fiancée Zawe Ashton at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards,

As the Loki star thanked fans and his collaborators on the Disney+ series while accepting the award for the year's best sci-fi/fantasy show, he also took time to recognize Ashton, 39.

"Zawe, none of this makes sense without you," said Hiddleston, 43. "Thank you for your love and support every step of the way."



Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Tom Hiddleston on Feb. 18, 2024

Ashton, who also holds a recent Marvel role as a villain in last year's The Marvels, began dating Hiddleston some time after they met while costarring in the revival of Harold Pinter's play Betrayal in March 2019. The pair sparked romance rumors later that year and have been going strong ever since.

PEOPLE confirmed Hiddleston and Ashton were engaged in March 2022, roughly three years after they first met, and the couple reportedly welcomed their first baby together in October 2022 after she revealed her pregnancy in June of that year, per Vogue.

At the time of the duo's engagement, a source close to the production of Betrayal told PEOPLE that Hiddleston and Ashton had a "lovely chemistry" during their time on stage together.



Darren Gerrish/WireImage Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton on July 16, 2023

During Sunday night's acceptance speech, Hiddleston told viewers, "Thank you so much, I am so grateful for this great honor. It is such a privilege to receive this People's Choice Award from you, the audience, the people for who we make this work and who allow us to do what we do. I'm so proud of season 2 of Loki as a performer and a producer."

Hiddleston reprised his longtime Marvel Cinematic Universe role as Loki for the Disney+ series, an offshoot of the character's last appearance on the big screen in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Hiddleston first played the role as a villain in 2011's Thor, opposite onscreen brother Chris Hemsworth's title character.

"I have played Loki for 14 years, and the journey has meant the world to me," he told Marvel fans. "I couldn't have done it without you; your passion, your curiosity and your love for Loki is the reason I'm standing here."



The 2024 People’s Choice Awards, hosted by Simu Liu, are airing live on NBC, Peacock and E!

