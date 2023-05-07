Tom Harrison joins England coaching set-up after impressive work with Leicester scrum

New role: Harrison joins the England coaching set-up (Getty Images)

Tom Harrison has been confirmed as England’s new scrum coach, with Saracens winning the battle to retain Ian Peel.

England boss Steve Borthwick turned to Harrison after highly-rated specialist coach Peel opted to stay with the Men In Black.

New England head coach Borthwick had wanted Peel to join his new-look Red Rose set-up, but the former Newcastle Falcons prop opted to stay put in north London.

Harrison’s imminent arrival with England completes a full Leicester takeover at Twickenham.

Richard Wigglesworth will handle England’s attack and kicking coaching duties in the build-up to the World Cup in France this autumn, with the former Test scrum-half now leaving his interim head coach role at Leicester.

Borthwick and right-hand man Kevin Sinfield left Leicester in December to take over with England, in the wake of Eddie Jones’ sacking.

Sinfield will continue to focus on defence as England build towards the World Cup, with their first match in France coming against Argentina on September 9.

Aled Walters is also joining England’s ranks as head of performance, another highly-rated specialist to be supplanted from Borthwick’s previous Leicester regime.

England Sevens head coach Tony Roques will also take on a contact and skills coach role in Borthwick’s set-up, during the summer’s preparation and training camps.

Former Ireland full-back Felix Jones will join England’s coaching ranks in 2024, after completing his duties with South Africa at the upcoming World Cup.

“I am very pleased to confirm the England coaching team for the Rugby World Cup.” said Borthwick.

Borthwick will lead England into the World Cup this September (Getty Images)

“Tom is an excellent coach and will have a real impact in an area that will be fundamental to us as a team.

“Leicester’s scrum is renowned across Europe and Tom has played a leading role in that success. I have full confidence in him and I am very happy that he will be joining England.

“Tony has an extensive background in Sevens and is an experienced, specialist contact and skills coach. Individual skill emphasis will be an important part of our work.

Story continues

“Having worked alongside him in the 2019 campaign, I know what a good coach he is and he will really contribute to the team.

“Richard has a proven track record as a player and a player coach, and you can see what an excellent job he has done as head coach of Leicester Tigers in the past few months.

“He has played at Rugby World Cups and has coaching experience in 2019, and understands the unique demands of the tournament and the support that players need. He knows a lot of the players very well and will bring different insights to the coaching team.

“Along with Kevin and Aled, I am pleased with the balance and wide range of experience that the coaching staff will have.

“As a group, we know each other well and we know the areas we will focus on to continue developing and building this team and be the best prepared team that we can be.

“We know this World Cup will be highly competitive, but we are genuinely excited by what this group of coaches and players can achieve in France.”

England will convene for the first time in mid-June to start their World Cup build-up, with Japan, Chile and Samoa all lying in wait in Pool D, alongside the Pumas.

Borthwick’s side face four warm-up matches in August, taking on Wales in Cardiff before hosting Warren Gatland’s men in the return fixture.

England will fly out to Dublin to take on Ireland on Saturday, August 19 before entertaining Fiji at Twickenham a week later.